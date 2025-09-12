BML 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.2%)
Gold price per tola gains Rs2,500 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 12 Sep, 2025 02:51pm

Gold prices in Pakistan increased on Friday in line with their gain in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs386,500 after a gain of Rs2,500 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs331,361 after it accumulated Rs2,143.

On Thursday, gold price per tola reached Rs384,000 after a decline of Rs4,100 during the day.

The international rate of gold also saw an increase today. The rate was at $3,645 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a gain of $27, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola also increased to Rs4,456 after gaining Rs130.

Similarly, international gold prices rose on Friday and were set for a fourth consecutive weekly gain, as mounting concerns over a weakening U.S. labour market eclipsed inflation worries ahead of a widely expected Federal Reserve rate cut next week.

Spot gold was up 0.5% at $3,651.92 per ounce, as of 0609 GMT.

The contract hovered near a record high of $3,673.95 touched on Tuesday. Bullion has gained 1.8% so far this week.

U.S. gold futures for December delivery were up 0.5% at $3,690.30.

