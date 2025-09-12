Gold price per tola gains Rs2,500 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan increased on Friday in line with their gain in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs386,500 after a gain of Rs2,500 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs331,361 after it accumulated Rs2,143.

On Thursday, gold price per tola reached Rs384,000 after a decline of Rs4,100 during the day.

The international rate of gold also saw an increase today. The rate was at $3,645 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a gain of $27, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola also increased to Rs4,456 after gaining Rs130.

Similarly, international gold prices rose on Friday and were set for a fourth consecutive weekly gain, as mounting concerns over a weakening U.S. labour market eclipsed inflation worries ahead of a widely expected Federal Reserve rate cut next week.

Spot gold was up 0.5% at $3,651.92 per ounce, as of 0609 GMT.

The contract hovered near a record high of $3,673.95 touched on Tuesday. Bullion has gained 1.8% so far this week.

U.S. gold futures for December delivery were up 0.5% at $3,690.30.