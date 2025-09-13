Field Marshal Munir reviews flood situation in Multan, Kasur, calls for good governance

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir has stressed the significance of coordinated civil-military efforts in addressing the challenges faced by flood-affected communities, the military’s media wing said on Saturday.

He made these remarks during a visit to Kasur Sector and the Flood Relief Camp in Jalalpur Pirwala, Multan, to review the prevailing flood situation and ongoing relief efforts.

Since June 26, rain and flood related incidents have claimed at least 956 lives and left 1,062 others wounded nationwide. Just a day ago, 10 people lost their lives — eight in Punjab and two in Sindh, as per the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been the hardest hit among the regions with 504 deaths, then Punjab with 268 deaths.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said COAS Munir reaffirmed Pakistan Army’s unwavering commitment to supporting all initiatives aimed at public welfare.

Interacting with civil administration, the army chief underlined the importance of good governance and inclusive, people-centric progress.

India provided only ‘limited’ flood info: FO

On the occasion, he received a detailed briefing on the ground situation, including details of the rescue and relief operations being conducted in the flood-affected areas.

He emphasised that all necessary measures including infrastructural development required for protecting the people against the devastations caused by frequent floods should be expedited.

“The state cannot afford the loss of precious lives and properties every year,” the field marshal said, as quoted by the ISPR.

During his interaction with flood affectees who had been successfully evacuated by the Pakistan Army and civil administration, the chief of army staff assured them of continued support in their resettlement and rehabilitation. The affectees expressed heartfelt gratitude for the Pakistan Army for timely assistance at a critical juncture.

Army Chief Munir also met with troops, Rescue 1122 personnel, and police officials engaged in relief operations. He lauded their high morale, operational readiness, and steadfast dedication to serving the nation under extremely challenging circumstances. He commended their round-the-clock efforts, carried out in close coordination with civil administration, to provide timely relief and assistance to the people.

The army chief also undertook an aerial reconnaissance of flood-affected areas both along Lahore-Kasur and Multan-Jalalpur Pir Wala Axes to assess the scale of damage and ongoing relief efforts.

Medium flood at Guddu, Sukkur barrages

Expressing grief over the casualties, commentator and former cricket captain Wasim Akram has also lauded military personnel and aid workers for the relief and rescue efforts to protect flood-affected people. He also prayed for the flood victims and expressed solidarity with them.

“The recent cloudbursts and flash floods across Pakistan are truly heart-wrenching. My deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. In this difficult time, we stand in solidarity with all those affected.

“I deeply appreciate the tireless efforts of our military personnel and aid workers who are reaching out to help. My prayers are with everyone displaced, and I hope they are able to return to their homes soon. InshAllah,” the former bowler wrote on his X account.

On the flip side, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday directed all concerned federal departments, including NDMA and Ministry of Climate Change, to maintain readiness for all-out support to flood victims.

In a social media post at X, he said this calamity has caused immense suffering, yet our farmers, workers, women and children have shown extraordinary courage. He said Pakistanis refuse to surrender to despair.

The prime minister also appreciated the commendable efforts by Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in flood relief operations, joined by the tireless dedication of leadership in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan Navy relief operations

Pakistan Navy’s relief operations continue in flood-affected areas of Punjab and Sindh.

In view of the severe flood situation, Pakistan Navy’s Emergency Response Team has also been deployed in Jalalpur, Multan, Radio Pakistan reported.

Furthermore, teams already present in Kashmore, Ghotki, Sukkur, and Shikarpur are actively engaged in relief activities.

The Emergency Response Teams are equipped with hovercrafts, rescue boats and specialized diving teams.

In the past 24 hours, 478 flood-affected individuals have been relocated to safe areas from various affected regions.

Floods: Bilawal urges Pakistan govt to seek international aid

The total number of people rescued by the Pakistan Navy so far has reached 6,860.

Free medical facilities and essential medicines are also being provided to the affected population.

Army on high alert in Sindh

Meanwhile, Pakistan Army is fully prepared for situation arising from recent torrential rains and potential moderate flooding in Sindh, Radio Pakistan reported.

Officers of Pakistan Army and civil administration have inspected their respective areas of responsibility.

Pakistan Army is fully assisting the civil administration in dealing with the potential flood situation, and work is ongoing at various locations to build embankments to prevent flooding.

A comprehensive assessment has also been carried out regarding the possible flood situation in Dadu and Jamshoro, and preparations have been finalised.

Preparations to deal with the potential flood situation at Sukkur and Guddu barrages have also been completed.

Moreover, free medical treatment is being provided to affected people at medical camps set up by the Pakistan Army, and this free treatment will continue during the possible flood situation.