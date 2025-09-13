India provided only ‘limited’ flood info: FO

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan has stated that India did not use the established channel of the Indus Waters Commission for informing Pakistan about water levels in rivers during the devastating floods.

“India provided limited information or shared alerts about water levels in various rivers through diplomatic channels. India did not provide detailed information or data, although it is bound to do so under the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT),” said the spokesperson.

While addressing the regular weekly media briefing on Friday, the spokesperson responded that the government has yet to make any decision on launching an international appeal for donations to support the rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts for the flood victims, saying that modalities for this appeal are currently being worked out by the authorities concerned.

Pakistan presses India for full flood data, cites gaps in Indus Treaty compliance

Replying to another query, Shafqat Ali Khan said that repeated Israeli aggressions against Muslim countries pose a danger to regional and international peace and stability. He confirmed that Pakistan will attend the Extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha on September 15 to develop a joint plan in response to Israel’s recent brazen attacks in Qatar. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will attend the summit.

The spokesperson asserted that Pakistan is fully capable of responding with resolute force to any misadventure. He; however, declined to comment on specifics of the Israeli prime minister’s statement, saying, “Frankly speaking, we do not respond to statements from proponents of genocide.”

Pakistan condemns in the strongest possible terms the Israeli aggression against the brotherly country of Qatar. This highly provocative and reckless action constitutes a blatant violation of Qatar’s sovereignty, as well as, international law, the UN Charter, and the established norms governing interstate relations.

Pakistan expresses its complete solidarity with the brotherly State of Qatar against this unprovoked and unlawful aggression. This reckless action by Israel is yet another manifestation of its continued disregard for international peace and security, and its policy of destabilizing the region.

Pakistan has consistently maintained that such impunity must not be tolerated by the international community. “We reaffirm our principled position in support of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Qatar and call upon the international community to hold Israel accountable. Pakistan will continue to stand shoulder by shoulder with the brotherly people and the leadership of Qatar in defense of their national sovereignty and security,” the spokesperson added.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif undertook an official visit to the State of Qatar to express solidarity with the people and the leadership of the State of Qatar in the wake of the recent Israeli attack on Doha. During his visit, the Prime Minister held a very warm and cordial meeting with the Amir of Qatar His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The spokesperson underscored that President Asif Zardari’s visit to China was planned and scheduled a long time ago. Regarding the role of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister in talks with Afghanistan on terrorism, he clarified that foreign affairs are the exclusive domain of the federal government.

The Annual UN General Assembly session was acknowledged as a very important event, and the composition of the Pakistani delegation is being finalised.

