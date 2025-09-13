Medium flood at Guddu, Sukkur barrages

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has said that there is medium-level flooding at Guddu and Sukkur barrages and a low-level flood at Kotri.

At 6 am on Friday, inflows were measured at 512,662 cusecs at Guddu, 491,760 cusecs at Sukkur and 269,084 cusecs at Kotri.

The Met Office said hot and humid conditions would prevail across most parts of Sindh, with chances of drizzle or light rain in Karachi division, as well as, in Jamshoro, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Thatta, Badin and Sujawal districts today.

Rains lash Sindh as water level rises at Guddu

In Karachi, the three-day forecast indicates mostly cloudy and humid weather on Friday with chances of drizzle, while Saturday and Sunday are expected to remain partly cloudy and humid. Maximum temperatures will stay between 31 and 33 degrees Celsius and minimums between 25 and 27 degrees Celsius.

Humidity will range from 75 to 88 percent in the mornings and 65 to 75 percent in the evenings, with winds continuing west to south-westerly throughout the period. The advisory has been shared with government, civic and disaster management authorities for necessary action.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025