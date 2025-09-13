PMDC reschedules MDCAT from Oct 5 to Oct 26, 2025

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has rescheduled the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) from October 5, 2025 to October 26, 2025 in view of the prevailing flood situation across the country.

According to a notification issued by PMDC, “After holding discussions with relevant representatives from all four provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan, in line with the instructions of Federal Minister for National Health Services and Regulations, Mustafa Kamal, the PMDC has revised the exam date to October 26 (Sunday).”

The PMDC is the national statutory organisation responsible for regulating the standards of medical and dental education throughout the country.

The decision was taken in light of the “difficulties faced by students in the affected areas,” the statement read. The exam was previously scheduled to be held on October 5.

The decision has been taken in the best interest of students to ensure equal educational opportunities for all, PMDC said in a statement.

The development came after Federal Health Minister Mustafa Kamal instructed the PMDC to revise the schedule. Reacting to the decision, the health minister said that the step was taken in the larger interest of students.

“The government is committed to providing equal educational opportunities to every student in the country,” he added. The exam, which in previous years has been marred by delays, is the entry requirement for admission to medical and dental colleges across Pakistan. Each year, approximately 200,000 candidates take the MDCAT.

This year, the exam will conducted in the following universities across the country: University of Health Sciences, Lahore in Punjab; Sukkur IBA University, Sukkur for Sindh; Khyber Medical University, Peshawar for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; Bolan University of Medical and Health Sciences, Quetta for Balochistan; and Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University, Islamabad for Islamabad Capital Territory, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan as well as PMDC’s international venue in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025