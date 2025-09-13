BML 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
Four terrorists killed in Mastung: ISPR

Nuzhat Nazar Published 13 Sep, 2025 05:50am

ISLAMABAD: Security forces killed four terrorists linked to the Indian-backed group Fitna al Hindustan during an Intelligence-Based Operation carried out in Mastung district, Balochistan, ISPR said on Friday.

The operation was launched after reports of terrorist presence in the area. Following an intense exchange of fire, the militants were neutralized, and a cache of weapons, along with ammunition and explosives, was recovered.

The ISPR stated that the slain terrorists were involved in multiple attacks in the region. A sanitization operation is underway to eliminate any remaining threats, with security forces reaffirming their resolve to eradicate Indian-sponsored terrorism from the country.

