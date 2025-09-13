Crackdown on overpricing launched: Punjab acts swiftly to ensure flour supply

LAHORE: To safeguard public welfare amid inflationary pressures, the Punjab government has launched a province-wide crackdown on overpricing while ensuring uninterrupted supply of flour to markets. Over 827,000 flour bags were distributed across Punjab in the past 24 hours alone, as authorities tighten enforcement on vendors violating official price controls.

According to Dr Kiran Khurshid, Secretary Price Control, the extensive supply effort includes more than 487,000 10-kilogram flour bags and 340,000 20-kilogram bags, all sold at government-notified prices. The Lahore Division alone received 260,000 flour bags, reflecting the administration’s focus on meeting urban demand.

“The price of a 10-kg flour bag has been set at Rs 905, while the 20-kg bag is available for Rs 1,810,” Dr Khurshid stated during a media briefing. “Strict compliance with these rates is non-negotiable. We will not allow the public to be exploited under any circumstances.”

To ensure real-time monitoring and accountability, the department has adopted geo-tagging technology to track the performance of price control magistrates across all districts. This digital system provides location-based updates on inspections, enabling more efficient enforcement.

The government’s vigilance is already producing results. Dr Khurshid revealed that 1,052 vendors involved in overpricing have been fined, while 17 individuals have been arrested for more serious violations. “These actions send a clear message: profiteering on essential items like flour will not be tolerated,” she said.

