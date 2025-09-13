NCCPL introduces API-based KYC info update functionality

KARACH: The National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited (NCCPL) has announced the successful launch of its API-based KYC information update functionality, a groundbreaking initiative designed to digitize and automate the updating of investor account information.

This development reflects NCCPL’s continued commitment to enhancing transparency, compliance, and efficiency in Pakistan’s capital market while aligning with international best practices.

Through seamless integration with securities brokers’ platforms, the new KYC information update API empowers investors to update a wide range of personal and financial details directly through their broker’s application. This includes:

Identification data: CNIC/SNIC/NICOP issuance/expiry dates

Contact details: Mobile number and email address

Address changes: Mailing and permanent addresses

Banking & financial information: Bank details

Other details: Mother’s maiden name, place of birth, gross annual income, source of income, etc.

The functionality also facilitates the conversion of account types from Sahulat to normal accounts through a simplified, paperless process—eliminating the traditional physical documentation hurdles.

Muhammad Munir Muhammad Ahmed Khanani Securities has become the First broker to connect the API. The KYC Information Update API will officially go live on Monday.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025