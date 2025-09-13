BML 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
BOP 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.04%)
CNERGY 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
CPHL 97.35 Decreased By ▼ -4.42 (-4.34%)
DCL 13.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.64%)
DGKC 230.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.54 (-1.93%)
FCCL 56.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.06%)
FFL 18.94 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.93%)
GCIL 34.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
HUBC 192.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.17 (-1.62%)
KEL 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.25%)
KOSM 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
LOTCHEM 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.69%)
MLCF 102.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.84 (-3.61%)
NBP 180.50 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (2.59%)
PAEL 54.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-3.22%)
PIAHCLA 19.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 12.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.18%)
POWER 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.02%)
PPL 189.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-0.87%)
PREMA 42.29 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.39%)
PRL 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.74%)
PTC 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.06%)
SNGP 131.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1%)
SSGC 44.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.73%)
TELE 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.09%)
TPLP 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.78%)
TREET 26.67 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.48%)
TRG 62.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.35%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 15,850 Decreased By -203.9 (-1.27%)
BR30 48,919 Decreased By -613.2 (-1.24%)
KSE100 154,440 Decreased By -1701.6 (-1.09%)
KSE30 47,120 Decreased By -600.6 (-1.26%)
Sep 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-13

Karachi’s urban slum areas: BECS to inaugurate 100 new community schools today

Recorder Report Published 13 Sep, 2025 05:50am

ISLAMABAD: The Directorate General of Basic Education Community Schools (BECS), under the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, will formally inaugurate 100 new community (non-formal) schools in the urban slum areas of Karachi on Saturday (today).

The initiative is aimed at enrolling out-of-school children and extending free education to marginalised communities living in some of the most deprived neighborhoods of the city.

The inauguration ceremony will be held at the Liaquat Memorial Library Auditorium, where Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqi, will attend as the chief guest.

Senior officials will also attend the event.

According to BECS, 100 teachers have been appointed for these schools, with one teacher per institution. A total of 3,837 students have already been enrolled, including 1,225 boys and 2,612 girls. The schools are spread across six districts of Karachi — West, Central, East, Kemari, Korangi, Malir, and South.

Federal Education Minister Dr Siddiqi said the government is prioritizing out-of-school children, particularly those in Karachi’s slum settlements, where poverty and lack of access to facilities have denied thousands of children their right to education.

“This project is not just about opening schools; it is about opening doors to hope. By focusing on the most neglected communities, we want to give every child a fair chance at a better future,” he remarked.

The Federal Secretary for Education Nadeem Mahbub underlined that the initiative reflects the government’s broader commitment to inclusive and equitable education. “No child should remain outside the school system simply because of poverty or geography. These schools are meant to bridge the gap and bring education within reach of the most disadvantaged children,” he stated.

BECS Director General Hameed Khan Niazi said the project is a direct response to the alarming number of out-of-school children in Karachi’s urban slums. “In these katchiabadis, children are the first victims of poverty. Many are forced into labor or left idle on the streets. Through BECS schools, we are giving them an alternative — the opportunity to learn, grow, and dream of a better life,” he said. He added that the strong turnout of girls in new enrollments shows that families in low-income areas are increasingly realizing the importance of female education.

Saturday’s programme will feature student performances, keynote speeches, and the awarding of appointment letters to teachers.

Education authorities confirmed that teaching and learning material (TLM) and books are being distributed to ensure smooth operations of the schools. Officials expressed hope that this initiative would not only reduce the number of out-of-school children in Karachi but also serve as a model for addressing educational disparity across Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

BECS Hameed Khan Niazi Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqi

Comments

200 characters

Karachi’s urban slum areas: BECS to inaugurate 100 new community schools today

Medium flood at Guddu, Sukkur barrages

Floods: Bilawal urges govt to seek international aid

PMO directs ministries to fill vacant positions on entities’ BoDs

Electricity wheeling: PD readies auction process draft

Pakistan, Israel trade barbs at UNSC

Acting US envoy, APTMA officials discuss trade ties

CSM violation: Nepra imposes Rs200m fine on GEPCO

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.02pc

SBP unveils updated chapters of FE Manual

Insurance, takaful businesses: SECP launches gross premium valuation

Read more stories