Pakistan urges UNSC to hold Israel accountable for ‘unprovoked aggression’ against Qatar

Pakistan on Thursday called on the UN Security Council (UNSC) to go beyond mere condemnation of the Israeli strikes targeting Hamas negotiators and hold Israel accountable for its “illegal and unprovoked aggression” against Qatar.

Speaking in the 15-member council’s emergency meeting on the Middle East, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad also underscored the need for safeguarding the role and protection of mediators engaged in peace efforts; and recommit to the centrality of international law and the UN Charter in maintaining international peace and security.

The meeting was requested by Pakistan, Algeria and Somalia that took place under South Korea, the council president for September.

“Pakistan condemns, in the strongest possible terms, the illegal and unprovoked Israeli aggression against the brotherly State of Qatar,” the Pakistani envoy said, calling it a “reckless and provocative attack” on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Qatar.

Pointing out that the Israeli strikes targeted a residential neighbourhood, deliberately endangering civilians, constituting a grave breach of International Humanitarian Law, he said, adding this “brazen and illegal assault “is not an isolated incident, rather it is part of a broader and consistent pattern of aggression and violation of international law by Israel that undermines regional peace and stability.

Pakistan, he said, expresses its complete solidarity with the government and people of Qatar and fully supports their inalienable right to take all necessary measures, in accordance with the UN Charter, to defend their sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the safety of all persons within their territory.

“In a gesture of solidarity and regional unity, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is visiting Qatar today,” Ambassador Asim told delegates.

“The visit underscores Pakistan’s unwavering support for the security and sovereignty of Qatar and its commitment to peace and stability in the Middle East.”

He stressed that the irresponsible action by Israel is yet another manifestation of its systematic disregard for international law, and its brazen policy of destabilising the region. “It adds to its long and dubious record of aggression, brutal military actions in Gaza, repeated cross-border strikes in Syria, Lebanon, Iran, and Yemen – all of which amount to violations of the UN Charter and IHL.”

“Such acts of aggression, as defined by UNGA resolution 3314, also set a dangerous precedent, erode the primacy of rule of law, and breed a culture of impunity that threatens the security of all states.”