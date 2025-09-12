BML 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
BOP 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.21%)
CNERGY 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
CPHL 98.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.27 (-3.21%)
DCL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
DGKC 233.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-0.66%)
FCCL 57.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.88%)
FFL 18.81 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.23%)
GCIL 34.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
HUBC 194.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-0.61%)
KEL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.44%)
KOSM 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
LOTCHEM 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 105.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.7%)
NBP 175.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.09%)
PAEL 55.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.19%)
PIAHCLA 19.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
PIBTL 12.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
POWER 18.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.69%)
PPL 191.50 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.18%)
PREMA 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.94%)
PRL 32.59 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.65%)
PTC 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
SNGP 132.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.06%)
SSGC 45.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.4%)
TELE 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
TPLP 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
TREET 27.07 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.01%)
TRG 63.15 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.09%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.63%)
BR100 16,053 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 49,532 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 155,703 Decreased By -438.7 (-0.28%)
KSE30 47,530 Decreased By -190.2 (-0.4%)
Sep 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan urges UNSC to hold Israel accountable for ‘unprovoked aggression’ against Qatar

  • “Brazen, illegal assault“ not isolated incident, rather it is part of consistent pattern of aggression
BR Web Desk Published September 12, 2025 Updated September 12, 2025 12:22pm
Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad. Photo: @PakistanPR_UN/File
Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad. Photo: @PakistanPR_UN/File

Pakistan on Thursday called on the UN Security Council (UNSC) to go beyond mere condemnation of the Israeli strikes targeting Hamas negotiators and hold Israel accountable for its “illegal and unprovoked aggression” against Qatar.

Speaking in the 15-member council’s emergency meeting on the Middle East, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad also underscored the need for safeguarding the role and protection of mediators engaged in peace efforts; and recommit to the centrality of international law and the UN Charter in maintaining international peace and security.

The meeting was requested by Pakistan, Algeria and Somalia that took place under South Korea, the council president for September.

PM Shehbaz reaches Qatar to express solidarity after Israeli airstrikes on Doha

“Pakistan condemns, in the strongest possible terms, the illegal and unprovoked Israeli aggression against the brotherly State of Qatar,” the Pakistani envoy said, calling it a “reckless and provocative attack” on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Qatar.

Pointing out that the Israeli strikes targeted a residential neighbourhood, deliberately endangering civilians, constituting a grave breach of International Humanitarian Law, he said, adding this “brazen and illegal assault “is not an isolated incident, rather it is part of a broader and consistent pattern of aggression and violation of international law by Israel that undermines regional peace and stability.

Pakistan, he said, expresses its complete solidarity with the government and people of Qatar and fully supports their inalienable right to take all necessary measures, in accordance with the UN Charter, to defend their sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the safety of all persons within their territory.

“In a gesture of solidarity and regional unity, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is visiting Qatar today,” Ambassador Asim told delegates.

Qatar PM to meet top US officials on Friday after Israeli attack in Doha

“The visit underscores Pakistan’s unwavering support for the security and sovereignty of Qatar and its commitment to peace and stability in the Middle East.”

He stressed that the irresponsible action by Israel is yet another manifestation of its systematic disregard for international law, and its brazen policy of destabilising the region. “It adds to its long and dubious record of aggression, brutal military actions in Gaza, repeated cross-border strikes in Syria, Lebanon, Iran, and Yemen – all of which amount to violations of the UN Charter and IHL.”

“Such acts of aggression, as defined by UNGA resolution 3314, also set a dangerous precedent, erode the primacy of rule of law, and breed a culture of impunity that threatens the security of all states.”

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan urges UNSC to hold Israel accountable for ‘unprovoked aggression’ against Qatar

Index-heavy stocks lead decline as KSE-100 opens in red

Hike in expenditures & tariff: Nepra, consumers question Wapda’s ‘request’

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

MoF says not confirmed as yet: IMF may send review mission to Pakistan later this month

Oil prices extend losses on oversupply, US demand concerns

PBS overreports Pakistan’s trade data by USD6.4bn?

No shooter threat found at US Naval Academy in Maryland, official says

Backward integration: Barkat Frisian Agro to invest Rs690mn in poultry farms, feed facility

Pakistan’s Citi Pharma expands into veterinary healthcare with new subsidiary

Read more stories