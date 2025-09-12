BML 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.34%)
BOP 18.73 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.03%)
CNERGY 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 102.90 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.65%)
DCL 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.5%)
DGKC 240.85 Increased By ▲ 6.74 (2.88%)
FCCL 59.11 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.65%)
FFL 18.83 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.17%)
GCIL 33.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.25%)
HUBC 197.49 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.02%)
KEL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KOSM 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.2%)
LOTCHEM 27.31 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.96%)
MLCF 107.75 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.17%)
NBP 177.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.02%)
PAEL 55.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.2%)
PIAHCLA 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.7%)
PIBTL 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
POWER 18.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.53%)
PPL 196.70 Increased By ▲ 5.45 (2.85%)
PREMA 41.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
PRL 32.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.46%)
PTC 25.41 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (4.83%)
SNGP 134.80 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (1.8%)
SSGC 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.41%)
TELE 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.45%)
TPLP 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
TREET 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-3.86%)
TRG 63.50 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (2.37%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.5%)
BR100 16,053 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 49,532 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 156,076 Decreased By -65.2 (-0.04%)
KSE30 47,656 Decreased By -64.1 (-0.13%)
Sep 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Qatar PM to meet top US officials on Friday after Israeli attack in Doha

  • Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani will meet US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the White House in Washington
Reuters Published 12 Sep, 2025 08:34am

WASHINGTON: Qatar’s prime minister will meet top U.S. officials on Friday and is expected to discuss an Israeli attack in Qatar and the status of talks for a ceasefire in Gaza, which has been under a mounting Israeli assault.

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani will meet US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the White House in Washington, the State Department said late on Thursday.

Politico and Axios reported the prime minister was also expected to meet President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff.

Israel attempted to kill the political leaders of Hamas with an attack in Qatar on Tuesday, escalating its military action in the Middle East.

The strike was widely condemned around the world as an act that could further escalate tensions in a region already on edge.

The United Nations Security Council on Thursday condemned the attack, opens new tab in Qatar’s capital Doha, but did not mention Israel in the statement agreed to by all 15 members, including Israel’s ally the United States.

Washington also counts Qatar as a strong Gulf ally.

Qatar has been a mediator in trying to arrange a deal for a ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza, for the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas and for a plan on a post-conflict Gaza.

Trump said on Tuesday Israel’s decision to strike Qatar was made by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and not by the Republican leader who added that a unilateral attack on Qatar does not serve American or Israeli interests. Trump has said he was not happy about the strike.

Trump had vowed to end Israel’s war in Gaza when he took office in January but that objective has remained elusive. His term began with a ceasefire that lasted two months.

That ceasefire ended when Israeli strikes killed 400 Palestinians on March 18.

In recent weeks, images of starving Palestinians in Gaza, including children, have shocked the world and fueled criticism of Israel.

UN Security Council, with US support, condemns strikes on Qatar

Israel’s assault on Gaza since October 2023 has killed tens of thousands of people, internally displaced Gaza’s entire population and set off a starvation crisis.

Multiple rights experts and scholars assess the assault amounts to genocide.

Israel calls its actions self-defense after the October 2023 Hamas attack in which 1,200 people were killed and over 250 taken hostage.

Israel has also bombed Lebanon, Syria, Iran and Yemen in the course of its war in Gaza.

Qatar Israeli attack Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani Israel attacks Qatar Qatar attack

Comments

200 characters

Qatar PM to meet top US officials on Friday after Israeli attack in Doha

Hike in expenditures & tariff: Nepra, consumers question Wapda’s ‘request’

PBS overreports Pakistan’s trade data by USD6.4bn?

Jul, Aug trade performance reviewed: Exports stay stable at USD5.11bn

PM meets Qatari leadership, vows Pakistan’s full support

MoF says not confirmed as yet: IMF may send review mission to Pakistan later this month

Badini point opening, Iran barter trade: Senate panel chides MoC bigwigs for inaction

CDWP clears seven projects worth Rs236bn

Tax returns filing by salaried class: FBR rectifies major error

8,000 USC employees: Rs25.3bn severance package readied

FBR tells SC: Chambers, CAs consulted before inserting Sec 4C in tax law

Read more stories