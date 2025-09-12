BML 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
BOP 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.21%)
CNERGY 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
CPHL 98.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.27 (-3.21%)
DCL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
DGKC 233.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-0.66%)
FCCL 57.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.88%)
FFL 18.81 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.23%)
GCIL 34.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
HUBC 194.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-0.61%)
KEL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.44%)
KOSM 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
LOTCHEM 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 105.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.7%)
NBP 175.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.09%)
PAEL 55.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.19%)
PIAHCLA 19.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
PIBTL 12.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
POWER 18.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.69%)
PPL 191.50 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.18%)
PREMA 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.94%)
PRL 32.59 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.65%)
PTC 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
SNGP 132.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.06%)
SSGC 45.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.4%)
TELE 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
TPLP 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
TREET 27.07 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.01%)
TRG 63.15 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.09%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.63%)
BR100 16,053 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 49,532 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 155,703 Decreased By -438.7 (-0.28%)
KSE30 47,530 Decreased By -190.2 (-0.4%)
Sep 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares rise on Fed rate cut hopes; head for second weekly loss

  • The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.8% to 8,874.30
Reuters Published 12 Sep, 2025 10:52am

Australian shares rose on Friday, supported by gains in financial and mining stocks, as upbeat US economic data lifted hopes for a Federal Reserve interest rate cut, though the benchmark index headed for a second straight weekly loss.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.8% to 8,874.30, as of 0038 GMT.

The benchmark was on track to log its second consecutive weekly loss, down 0.7% this week. The index ended 0.3% lower on Thursday.

US inflation and jobless claims data fuelled expectations that the Fed could cut rates as early as next week, boosting consumer sentiment and spilling over into gains in the domestic equity market.

Back in Sydney, miners gained 0.9%, riding on higher copper prices.

The sector was set to lose 1.5% this week, its worst week since August 1. On Friday, mining giants BHP Group added 1%, while Rio Tinto rose 0.5%.

Financials gained 1%, hitting a one-week high, with the “Big Four” banks rising around 1% each. Banks, however, have fallen 0.7% for the week, set for their third consecutive week of losses.

The financial sector has come under pressure recently, with investors pulling out of banks due to concerns over high valuations.

Sentiment has also been weighed down by layoff announcements from three banks, including two of the Big Four.

Gold stocks rose 1%, hitting a record high.

The sub-index has gained 4% this week.

Health stocks rose 0.9%, while technology stocks gained 1.3%. Energy was the sole sector to trade in the red, falling 1.5%, tracking weaker global oil prices.

The sector has lost 2% so far this week, set to log its second consecutive weekly loss.

Meanwhile, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index traded largely flat at 13,249.42.

Australian shares

Comments

200 characters

Australian shares rise on Fed rate cut hopes; head for second weekly loss

Index-heavy stocks lead decline as KSE-100 opens in red

Hike in expenditures & tariff: Nepra, consumers question Wapda’s ‘request’

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Pakistan urges UNSC to hold Israel accountable for ‘unprovoked aggression’ against Qatar

MoF says not confirmed as yet: IMF may send review mission to Pakistan later this month

Oil prices extend losses on oversupply, US demand concerns

PBS overreports Pakistan’s trade data by USD6.4bn?

No shooter threat found at US Naval Academy in Maryland, official says

Backward integration: Barkat Frisian Agro to invest Rs690mn in poultry farms, feed facility

Pakistan’s Citi Pharma expands into veterinary healthcare with new subsidiary

Read more stories