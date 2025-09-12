BML 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
BOP 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.21%)
CNERGY 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
CPHL 98.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.27 (-3.21%)
DCL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
DGKC 233.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-0.66%)
FCCL 57.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.88%)
FFL 18.81 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.23%)
GCIL 34.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
HUBC 194.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-0.61%)
KEL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.44%)
KOSM 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
LOTCHEM 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 105.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.7%)
NBP 175.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.09%)
PAEL 55.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.19%)
PIAHCLA 19.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
PIBTL 12.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
POWER 18.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.69%)
PPL 191.50 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.18%)
PREMA 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.94%)
PRL 32.59 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.65%)
PTC 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
SNGP 132.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.06%)
SSGC 45.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.4%)
TELE 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
TPLP 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
TREET 27.07 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.01%)
TRG 63.15 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.09%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.63%)
BR100 16,053 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 49,532 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 155,703 Decreased By -438.7 (-0.28%)
KSE30 47,530 Decreased By -190.2 (-0.4%)
India stock benchmarks to open higher on rising bets for US rate cut

  • Gift Nifty futures were trading at 25,194 points
Reuters Published 12 Sep, 2025 10:43am

India’s equity benchmarks are likely to open higher on Friday, tracking global gains, as softer US jobs data overshadowed a hotter-than-expected inflation reading and bolstered bets for Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Gift Nifty futures were trading at 25,194 points as of 07:58 a.m. IST, indicating that the benchmark Nifty 50 will open above Thursday’s close of 25,005.5.

The number of Americans filing for jobless benefits rose sharply last week, confirming the softness in the labour market, while US retail inflation rose 0.4% month-on-month in August.

The higher-than-expected jobless claims firmed expectations that the Fed will cut interest rates next week and raised the bets for more cuts in October and in December.

The prospects of a US rate cut next week lifted shares in Asia, with MSCI’s broadest index for Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan gaining about 1%.

Lower US interest rates make emerging markets such as India attractive for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), as Treasury yields and dollar typically fall in such a scenario.

FPIs sold Indian shares worth 34.72 billion rupees ($393.2 million) on Thursday, per provisional data, while domestic institutional investors remained buyers for a thirteenth consecutive session.

The benchmark indexes have risen 1.7% in the last seven sessions, with the Nifty 50 logging its longest daily winning run in more than four months.

Meanwhile, investors are awaiting domestic retail inflation data for August, due after markets close.

Consumer inflation is likely to have risen to 2.1% in August from 1.55% in July, below the Reserve Bank of India’s 4.0% medium-term target, a Reuters poll of economists showed.

Indian stocks

