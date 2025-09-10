BML 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.05%)
BOP 19.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3%)
CNERGY 7.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 97.20 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (1.69%)
DCL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.9%)
DGKC 240.50 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.16%)
FCCL 59.60 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2%)
FFL 18.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.16%)
GCIL 32.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.94%)
HUBC 197.50 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (1.01%)
KEL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.43%)
KOSM 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
LOTCHEM 25.00 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (7.94%)
MLCF 107.50 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.41%)
NBP 177.50 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (0.88%)
PAEL 55.91 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.59%)
PIAHCLA 19.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.99%)
POWER 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.79%)
PPL 197.70 Increased By ▲ 5.12 (2.66%)
PREMA 41.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.75%)
PRL 32.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
PTC 23.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.95%)
SNGP 138.10 Increased By ▲ 6.61 (5.03%)
SSGC 44.65 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (5.68%)
TELE 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.11%)
TPLP 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
TREET 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.47%)
TRG 61.99 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (5.8%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.29%)
BR100 16,221 Increased By 93.8 (0.58%)
BR30 50,157 Increased By 752.7 (1.52%)
KSE100 157,331 Increased By 768 (0.49%)
KSE30 48,209 Increased By 212.8 (0.44%)
Markets

India’s stock benchmarks set to open higher on US trade talk hopes, rate cut bets

  • Gift Nifty futures were trading at 25,027 points
Reuters Published 10 Sep, 2025 11:36am

India’s equity benchmarks are set to open higher on Wednesday, extending their multi-session winning run fuelled by recent tax cuts, while rising bets for US rate cuts and hopes of progress in trade talks with Washington lifted sentiment.

Gift Nifty futures were trading at 25,027 points as of 08:07 a.m. IST, indicating that the benchmark Nifty 50 will open above Tuesday’s close of 24,868.6.

The index has gained about 1.2% in the last five sessions, and is trading about 5.4% below the record high hit on September 27, 2024.

Geopolitical risks, however, resurfaced after US President Donald Trump urged European Union officials to impose 100% tariffs on China and India as part of a strategy to pressure Russia, according to a US official and an EU diplomat.

But, Trump also indicated that the US could boost trade with India, citing ongoing discussions to reduce barriers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he is looking forward to speaking with Trump, and that the two countries were working to conclude the trade negotiations at the earliest.

On the flows front, foreign portfolio investors turned buyers in India with net inflows of 20.50 billion rupees ($232.5 million) on Tuesday, per provisional data.

Domestic institutional investors extended their buying streak to an 11th consecutive session.

IT stocks, where FPIs hold relatively larger stakes outside financials, rose 2.8% on Tuesday, led by a 5% jump in Infosys after the company said it would consider a share buyback on September 11.

