Man City’s Donnarumma relishing competition for number one spot

  • Donnarumma said he was ready for the challenge of playing in the English top flight
Reuters Published 12 Sep, 2025 10:27am
Manchester City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is looking forward to competing for the gloves with James Trafford and says healthy competition will bring out the best in both of them.

The Italy international was signed from Paris St Germain on a five-year contract on transfer deadline day, leading to questions over who will occupy the number one spot following the departure of Ederson.

Trafford, signed earlier in the window, started all three of City’s Premier League games this season but has been under scrutiny after committing a costly error in a 2-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur.

“I’m happy because competition is good for everyone. I can’t wait to meet him (Trafford), and I can’t wait to meet my new teammates,” Donnarumma told the club’s media on Thursday. “We have to be a strong and united group with people who care for each other and that is the key to success. Together we can make great success.”

Donnarumma said he was ready for the challenge of playing in the English top flight.

“I’ve always dreamt about playing in the Premier League, as it’s the best league in the world,” the 26-year-old added.

Donnarumma could be in line to make his first appearance for City when they host Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

City are 13th with three points from three matches.

