BML 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.24%)
BOP 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.99%)
CNERGY 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
CPHL 84.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.43%)
DCL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
DGKC 171.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.15%)
FCCL 45.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.56%)
FFL 15.87 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.47%)
GCIL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.73%)
HUBC 144.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-1.11%)
KEL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
KOSM 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
LOTCHEM 20.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
MLCF 84.90 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.5%)
NBP 124.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-1.6%)
PAEL 41.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.77%)
PIAHCLA 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.27%)
PIBTL 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.92%)
POWER 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.65%)
PPL 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-0.89%)
PREMA 41.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.85%)
PRL 32.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.86%)
PTC 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-7.98%)
SNGP 116.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.37%)
SSGC 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.74%)
TELE 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1%)
TPLP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
TREET 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
TRG 56.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.16%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
BR100 13,871 Increased By 91.4 (0.66%)
BR30 39,328 Decreased By -291.1 (-0.73%)
KSE100 136,468 Increased By 528.2 (0.39%)
KSE30 41,593 Increased By 219.7 (0.53%)
Jul 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Trump to meet Qatar’s PM to discuss Gaza ceasefire deal, Axios reports

Reuters Published 16 Jul, 2025 11:16am

US President Donald Trump will meet with Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani on Wednesday to discuss negotiations over a Gaza ceasefire deal, Axios reporter Barak Ravid posted on X.

Israeli and Hamas negotiators have been taking part in the latest round of ceasefire talks in Doha since July 6, discussing a U.S.-backed proposal for a 60-day ceasefire that envisages a phased release of hostages, Israeli troop withdrawals from parts of Gaza and discussions on ending the conflict.

Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff had said on Sunday that he was “hopeful” on the ceasefire negotiations underway in Qatar, a key mediator between the two sides.

U.S., Qatari and Egyptian mediators have been working to secure an agreement, however, Israel and Hamas are divided over the extent of an eventual Israeli withdrawal from the Palestinian enclave.

UN says 875 Palestinians have been killed near Gaza aid sites

Gaza’s health ministry says Israel’s subsequent military assault has killed over 58,000 Palestinians. It has also caused a hunger crisis, internally displaced Gaza’s entire population and prompted accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice and of war crimes at the International Criminal Court. Israel denies the accusations.

A previous two month ceasefire ended when Israeli strikes killed more than 400 Palestinians on March 18. Trump earlier this year proposed a U.S. takeover of Gaza, which was condemned globally by rights experts, the U.N. and Palestinians as a proposal of “ethnic cleansing.”

Trump and Sheikh Mohammed are also expected to discuss efforts to resume talks between the U.S. and Iran to reach a new nuclear agreement, Ravid added citing a source familiar with the matter.

Donald Trump Gaza Gaza Strip Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani Israeli strikes Gaza ceasefire Gaza war Israel Gaza war Gaza genocide

Comments

200 characters

Trump to meet Qatar’s PM to discuss Gaza ceasefire deal, Axios reports

UK removes Pakistan from air safety list

Bulls return to PSX, KSE-100 gains nearly 1,300 points

Intra-day update: rupee slips lower against US dollar

Business community stands divided over strike call

JICA sending team for economic assessment

PTCL starts pensioners’ data verification in line with Supreme Court order

HUBCO proposes $51mn investment in Thar-based coal projects

KAPCO approves Rs800mn sale of gas turbines to local steel maker

Industrial power tariff: Power Div, APTMA at odds over cross-subsidy calculation

Oil prices gain on summer demand hopes despite wider economy woes

Read more stories