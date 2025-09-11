IT, energy stocks drag Sri Lankan shares lower

Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Thursday, as losses in information technology and energy offset gains in materials stocks.

The CSE All-Share index fell 0.61% to 20,641.83.

Harischandra Mills and Janashakthi Finance were the top percentage losers on the index, down 10.1% and 9.9%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index fell to 267.9 million shares from 324.8 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 6.58 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($21.8 million) from 11.87 billion Sri Lankan rupees, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 101.2 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 6.53 billion rupees, the data showed.