Asia rice: Thai prices hit 3-week high on strong baht; Vietnam rates fall on weak demand

Thai rice export prices rose to a three-week high this week, supported by the baht’s appreciation, while thin demand pushed Vietnamese offers lower.

Thailand’s 5% broken rice was quoted at $355–$365 per tonne, its highest since Aug. 21, compared with $355 per tonne last week, traders said, citing the stronger baht

Domestic prices were unchanged despite the firmer currency, a Bangkok-based trader said, adding that “demand is slow, while supply is coming out in all varieties.”

Additional trade purchases ahead of pre-Christmas shipments were the only notable support, another trader said.

Myanmar prices are lower than that of Thailand, the trader said, adding that India, the world’s top rice exporter has extended the duration for offloading supply.

Vietnam’s 5% broken rice was offered at $450-$455 per metric ton on Thursday, down from $455-$460 a week ago, according to the Vietnam Food Association.

“We are feeling the impacts of the Philippines’ move to suspend rice imports for 60 days starting Sept. 1,” a Ho Chi Minh City-based trader said.

Exporters have slowed purchases of paddies from farmers on weaker external demand, traders said.

Vietnam exported 883,000 metric tons of rice in August, up 5.1% from a year earlier, government data showed on Saturday.

India’s 5% broken parboiled variety was quoted this week at $367-$371 per ton, unchanged from the last week. Indian 5% broken white rice was priced at $361 to $366 per ton this week.

Demand has been improving as Indian prices are trading at a discount to supplies from other Asian countries, said a New Delhi-based dealer with a trade house.

Bangladesh procured a record volume of food grains under the summer rice procurement program 2025.

Despite bumper harvests, steady imports, and strong reserves, domestic rice prices have continued to rise, with consumers paying 5–17 taka more per kg than a year ago.