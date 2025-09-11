BML 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.12%)
BOP 18.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.68%)
CNERGY 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CPHL 102.24 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.06%)
DCL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.92%)
DGKC 234.11 Decreased By ▼ -5.59 (-2.33%)
FCCL 58.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.29%)
FFL 18.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.81%)
GCIL 34.50 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (7.14%)
HUBC 195.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.8%)
KEL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
KOSM 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.34%)
LOTCHEM 27.05 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (6.16%)
MLCF 106.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.32%)
NBP 176.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-0.74%)
PAEL 56.48 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (2.99%)
PIAHCLA 19.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.95%)
PIBTL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.77%)
POWER 18.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
PPL 191.25 Decreased By ▼ -4.81 (-2.45%)
PREMA 41.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
PRL 32.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
PTC 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.34%)
SNGP 132.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-1.88%)
SSGC 45.89 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.19%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.35%)
TPLP 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
TREET 26.42 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (5.26%)
TRG 62.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.56%)
BR100 16,053 Decreased By -120.9 (-0.75%)
BR30 49,532 Decreased By -396.3 (-0.79%)
KSE100 156,141 Decreased By -879.6 (-0.56%)
KSE30 47,721 Decreased By -359.9 (-0.75%)
Sep 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia rice: Thai prices hit 3-week high on strong baht; Vietnam rates fall on weak demand

Reuters Published 11 Sep, 2025 04:24pm

Thai rice export prices rose to a three-week high this week, supported by the baht’s appreciation, while thin demand pushed Vietnamese offers lower.

Thailand’s 5% broken rice was quoted at $355–$365 per tonne, its highest since Aug. 21, compared with $355 per tonne last week, traders said, citing the stronger baht

Domestic prices were unchanged despite the firmer currency, a Bangkok-based trader said, adding that “demand is slow, while supply is coming out in all varieties.”

Additional trade purchases ahead of pre-Christmas shipments were the only notable support, another trader said.

Myanmar prices are lower than that of Thailand, the trader said, adding that India, the world’s top rice exporter has extended the duration for offloading supply.

Vietnam’s 5% broken rice was offered at $450-$455 per metric ton on Thursday, down from $455-$460 a week ago, according to the Vietnam Food Association.

Asia rice: Vietnam rates rise on low domestic supplies; improved demand lifts India price

“We are feeling the impacts of the Philippines’ move to suspend rice imports for 60 days starting Sept. 1,” a Ho Chi Minh City-based trader said.

Exporters have slowed purchases of paddies from farmers on weaker external demand, traders said.

Vietnam exported 883,000 metric tons of rice in August, up 5.1% from a year earlier, government data showed on Saturday.

India’s 5% broken parboiled variety was quoted this week at $367-$371 per ton, unchanged from the last week. Indian 5% broken white rice was priced at $361 to $366 per ton this week.

Demand has been improving as Indian prices are trading at a discount to supplies from other Asian countries, said a New Delhi-based dealer with a trade house.

Bangladesh procured a record volume of food grains under the summer rice procurement program 2025.

Despite bumper harvests, steady imports, and strong reserves, domestic rice prices have continued to rise, with consumers paying 5–17 taka more per kg than a year ago.

asia rice Rice exports

Comments

200 characters

Asia rice: Thai prices hit 3-week high on strong baht; Vietnam rates fall on weak demand

Profit-taking grips bourse, KSE-100 sheds over 800 points

Pakistani rupee registers 25th consecutive gain against US dollar

Oil prices ease on oversupply and weaker US demand

Gold price per tola falls Rs4,100 in Pakistan

Pakistan’s top refiner Cnergyico to boost fuel oil exports as sales plummet

At least 19 Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in three KP IBOs: ISPR

Pakistani candymaker to set up subsidiary in Europe

Govt satisfied with Pakistan’s export performance amid challenging global trade climate

PM Shehbaz leaves for Qatar in solidarity after Israeli airstrikes on Doha

Zahid Mir steps down as MD & CEO of Pakistan Refinery Limited

Read more stories