Zahid Mir steps down as MD & CEO of Pakistan Refinery Limited

Zahid Mir has stepped down as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL), though he will remain in the position until 31st December 2025 to facilitate an orderly handover.

PRL disclosed this development to its stakeholders in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday.

According to information available on PRL’s website, Zahid Mir has been serving as MD and CEO since 1st August 2019.

Earlier in June, Mir was reappointed as Managing Director and CEO of the refinery for a period of two years, effective 1st August 2025 to 31st July 2027.

A petroleum engineer and an MBA, he brings over 32 years of diverse technical and management experience working for both public and private sector companies in the oil and gas industry.

He also has significant experience in both onshore and offshore operations, having been involved, at a senior level, in all stages of upstream operations.

He has held senior roles covering field operations, production, conceptual engineering, project development, and execution, working with national and multinational companies in Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

“He has previously worked for Shell, Kufpec, Premier Oil and OGDCL. His last appointment was as MD/CEO of OGDCL,” read information on PRL’s website.