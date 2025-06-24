AIRLINK 142.15 Increased By ▲ 10.88 (8.29%)
Pakistan Refinery reappoints Zahid Mir as MD & CEO

BR Web Desk Published 24 Jun, 2025 12:01pm

The Board of Directors (BoD) of Pakistan Refinery Limited has reappointed Zahid Mir as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) of the company.

The listed company shared the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

“We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of Pakistan Refinery Limited in its meeting held on Wednesday, 18th June 2025 has unanimously decided to reappoint Zahid Mir as Managing Director and CEO of Pakistan Refinery Limited for a period of two years effective 1st August 2025 to 31st July 2027,” read the notice.

According to information available on PRL’s website, Zahid Mir has been serving as MD and CEO since 1st August 2019.

PRL on growth trajectory?

A petroleum engineer and an MBA, Mir brings over 32 years of diverse technical and management experience working for both public and private sector companies in the oil and gas industry. He also has significant experience in both onshore and offshore operations, having been involved, at a senior level, in all stages of upstream operations.

Mir also has experience in managing field operations, including production operations, conceptual engineering and project development and execution. This experience has been gained through working with national and multinational oil and gas producers, both in Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

“He has previously worked for Shell, Kufpec, Premier Oil and OGDCL. His last appointment was as MD/CEO of OGDCL,” read information on PRL’s website.

