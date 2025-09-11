BML 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.67%)
BOP 18.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
CPHL 102.85 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (1.66%)
DCL 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.42%)
DGKC 239.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.06%)
FCCL 59.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.15%)
FFL 18.74 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.86%)
GCIL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (4.97%)
HUBC 197.99 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.47%)
KEL 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.25%)
KOSM 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
LOTCHEM 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.02%)
MLCF 107.89 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.98%)
NBP 177.76 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.25%)
PAEL 55.67 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.51%)
PIAHCLA 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
PIBTL 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
POWER 18.76 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
PPL 194.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-0.87%)
PREMA 41.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
PRL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.36%)
PTC 24.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.81%)
SNGP 134.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.48%)
SSGC 45.28 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.82%)
TELE 8.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
TPLP 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
TREET 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.79%)
TRG 63.92 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.65%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.21%)
BR100 16,207 Increased By 32.6 (0.2%)
BR30 50,190 Increased By 262 (0.52%)
KSE100 157,492 Increased By 471.6 (0.3%)
KSE30 48,128 Increased By 48 (0.1%)
Sep 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Pulp, Wolf Alice and CMAT among 2025 Mercury Prize nominees

Reuters Published 11 Sep, 2025 11:27am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Bands Pulp and Wolf Alice as well as singers FKA Twigs, CMAT and Sam Fender are among the nominees for the 2025 Mercury Prize, a British music award, organisers said on Wednesday.

First handed out to rockers Primal Scream in 1992, the annual 25,000 pounds ($34,000) prize shortlists 12 albums released by British and Irish acts in the United Kingdom in the past year.

Considered less mainstream than Britain’s pop music honours the BRIT Awards, the Mercury Prize is open to all music genres.

Rock band Wolf Alice, who previously won the award in 2018, secured a nod for “The Clearing”, becoming the first act to be nominated for all of their first four albums.

Fellow past winners Pulp were nominated for “More”, their first album in 21 years.

Joining the list are Irish post-punk group Fontaines D.C., in the running for its fourth album “Romance”, and singers FKA Twigs and Sam Fender, who received nods for their respective third studio albums “Eusexua” and “People Watching”.

Rapper Pa Salieu was recognised for mixtape “Afrikan Alien”, as were jazz pianist Joe Webb for “Hamstrings & Hurricanes” and folk singer and guitarist Martin Carthy for “Transform Me Then Into A Fish”, who at 84 becomes the oldest ever Mercury Prize nominee.

Fellow contenders include PinkPantheress’ mixtape “Fancy That”, singer Jacob Along’s “In Limerence” and musician and DJ Emma-Jean Thackray’s “Weirdo”. Irish musician CMAT’s third studio album “CMAT” completes the list.

Zara owner Inditex reports better start to autumn sales, boosting shares

“I think it is fantastic to see such an eclectic mix of genres, but also the diversity of artists, including careers that spanned decades to artists who are emerging,” Jo Twist, CEO of the British Phonographic Industry, the body behind the Mercury Prize, told Reuters of the nominees.

This year’s ceremony will for the first time take place outside of London. It will be held on October 16 at the Utilia Arena in Newcastle.

Rock band English Teacher won the prize last year for debut album “This Could Be Texas”, beating the likes of singer-songwriter Charli XCX and rapper Ghetts.

United Kingdom Bands Pulp Wolf Alice

Comments

200 characters

Pulp, Wolf Alice and CMAT among 2025 Mercury Prize nominees

Stocks surge, KSE-100 gains nearly 600 points in early trade

Intra-day update: rupee gains ground against US dollar

Oil prices edge lower on concerns about weak US demand, oversupply

Pakistan’s top refiner Cnergyico to boost fuel oil exports as sales plummet

At least 19 Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in three KP IBOs: ISPR

Finance Minister Aurangzeb updates Pakistan Business Council on US tariffs

PM Shehbaz leaves for Qatar in solidarity after Israeli airstrikes on Doha

Pakistan’s Avanceon secures $8.8mn contracts across Middle East

New York marks 9/11 attacks against divided backdrop

Flood-hit areas: No decision yet on power bill relief

Read more stories