BML 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
BOP 19.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.05%)
CNERGY 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CPHL 97.40 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (1.9%)
DCL 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.97%)
DGKC 240.64 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.22%)
FCCL 59.17 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.27%)
FFL 18.73 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.38%)
GCIL 32.33 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.19%)
HUBC 198.50 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (1.52%)
KEL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.61%)
KOSM 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
LOTCHEM 24.96 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (7.77%)
MLCF 107.60 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.5%)
NBP 177.57 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (0.92%)
PAEL 55.90 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.58%)
PIAHCLA 19.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
PIBTL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.22%)
POWER 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.79%)
PPL 197.56 Increased By ▲ 4.98 (2.59%)
PREMA 41.86 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.65%)
PRL 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.43%)
PTC 23.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.95%)
SNGP 138.15 Increased By ▲ 6.66 (5.07%)
SSGC 44.59 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (5.54%)
TELE 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.36%)
TPLP 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
TREET 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.39%)
TRG 62.40 Increased By ▲ 3.81 (6.5%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.29%)
BR100 16,218 Increased By 90.5 (0.56%)
BR30 50,150 Increased By 745.7 (1.51%)
KSE100 157,314 Increased By 750.9 (0.48%)
KSE30 48,207 Increased By 211.1 (0.44%)
Sep 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Zara owner Inditex reports better start to autumn sales, boosting shares

Reuters Published 10 Sep, 2025 01:46pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Zara owner Inditex reported a better start to its autumn sales on Wednesday, an encouraging sign as the world’s biggest listed fast-fashion retailer grapples with the impact of a weak dollar and US tariffs on consumer spending.

Sales from August 1 to September 8 grew 9% in currency-adjusted terms compared to a year ago, picking up in pace from 5.1% growth over the first half.

Shares in Inditex, which have fallen this year, gained 6% in early trading.

The start to the third quarter was an improvement after sales for the second quarter ended July 31 came in at 10.08 billion euros ($11.81 billion), below the 10.26 billion euros expected by analysts, according to an LSEG estimate.

A weaker U.S. dollar was partly to blame, as Inditex said currency changes would erode sales by 4% in 2025, more than the 3% impact it previously expected.

A weaker dollar means sales in the U.S. - Inditex’s second-biggest market by revenue after Spain - are worth less in euro terms.

“Even without the currency impact, sales growth was slightly worse than we were expecting,” said Sara Herrando Deprit, analyst at Kutxabank Investment.

However, she added, “the second half of the year is the important one for Inditex, so it’s a good sign that sales growth starts to be a bit stronger.”

CEO Oscar Garcia Maceiras said the first-half performance was solid in a “complex market environment.”

Sales growth is improving over the course of the year, Garcia Maceiras told analysts on a call, adding that the results “demonstrate the strength of the model.”

Uncertain consumer environment

Primark on Wednesday said it expects the consumer environment to remain uncertain, underscoring the challenge for clothing retailers to convince shoppers to spend.

Despite the currency impact, Inditex maintained its gross margin for the first half at 58.3% - the same level as last year - on a gross profit of 10.7 billion euros.

“A largely unchanged gross margin underscores the group’s ability to trade through a tricky spring/summer season across Europe,” Jefferies analysts said in a note.

U.S. President Donald Trump has hiked tariffs on imports from a swathe of major trading partners, driving many clothing and sneaker retailers who source from factories in Asia to hike U.S. prices as they try to offset higher costs.

Shares in Inditex have declined since the start of this year as investors adjust to a deceleration after four years of double-digit annual sales growth.

The slowing in sales growth has prompted questions about the strength of demand for Zara clothing, and the extent to which it would be able to raise prices in the U.S. to protect its margins.

The Spanish company, which also owns retail brands Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius and Oysho, has steadily gained share, in the global apparel market since the COVID pandemic, according to estimates from Euromonitor, while Swedish rival H&M has struggled to grow.

Inditex’s success is largely down to its supply chain enabling it to quickly bring new, on-trend clothes into stores, investors say, and it is investing 1.8 billion euros into its logistics over 2024 and 2025.

Inditex also announced an investment in Theker Robotics, an AI-driven logistics automation company, without disclosing the amount.

Zara US tariffs

Comments

200 characters

Zara owner Inditex reports better start to autumn sales, boosting shares

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 gains nearly 500 points

Shanghai Electric terminates $1.77bn deal with K-Electric

Aurangzeb confident inflation will stay in check amid ongoing flood crisis

Floods ravage over 1.3mn acres of agricultural land in Punjab, says PBF

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Oil prices rise after Israeli attack on Qatar, Trump’s Russia tariff push

PM orders probe into tax dodgers

National Tariff Policy 2025-30 could hinder industrialisation in Pakistan, warns PRAC

US, India eye trade reset as Trump plans talks with Modi

Israel attacks Hamas leaders in Qatar, Trump says he’s ‘very unhappy’ about strike

Read more stories