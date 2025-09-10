Gold hits new horizons

KARACHI: The bull run persists in both local and international markets, with gold and silver prices reaching new highs on Tuesday, setting fresh milestones, according to traders.

In Pakistan, the price of gold per tola surged by Rs4,100, reaching an unprecedented Rs388,100. The rate for 10 grams also climbed sharply by Rs3,514, now standing at Rs332,733.

On the international front, gold prices recorded another milestone. The precious metal rose by $41 per ounce, touching an all-time high of $3,654.

Silver market, while following suit, grew to historic peak of Rs4,358 per tola and Rs3,736 per 10 grams, up by Rs20 and Rs27, respectively. Silver held firm over at $41 per ounce, globally.

It is worth noting that the open market may trade gold and silver at different prices as compared to those fixed by the association officially.

