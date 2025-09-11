Consumers to get RLNG connections as ban lifted

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has approved the provision of Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) connections to consumers awaiting new gas connections, lifting the ban that had been put in place since 2021.

RLNG will be supplied at 30 to 35 percent lower cost compared to imported Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), providing significant relief to households and businesses grappling with rising energy prices. Following this decision, Sui Northern and Sui Southern Gas Companies will immediately begin processing new applications across the country.

Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik, briefing the media alongside Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Tariq Fazal Chaudhary, said both gas companies have been directed to immediately start accepting applications for RLNG connections.

RLNG allocation for domestic sector: Ogra advocates careful evaluation

He added that consumers who have already applied for gas connections will have the option to switch to RLNG by depositing a security fee as determined by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

The Petroleum Minister highlighted that this move would provide a more affordable and reliable energy option, while efforts are underway to boost local gas production to further reduce reliance on imported RLNG.

Tariq Fazal Chaudhary emphasized that implementing the climate and agriculture emergencies will require close cooperation from all provincial stakeholders. The federal government will play its role in providing resources and policy support, while provincial governments will manage on-ground execution.

During the cabinet meeting, members were briefed on the extensive flood damage to agricultural land, crops, and rural infrastructure. Various proposals for rehabilitation and direct farmer support were reviewed.

The cabinet also strongly condemned derogatory social media campaigns targeting the armed forces and the families of martyrs, with the Prime Minister reaffirming that defending the honor of martyrs is a national duty. It ratified a tri-partite intergovernmental framework agreement between Pakistan, Uzbekistan, and Afghanistan for a joint feasibility study on a regional trade and connectivity project.

The meeting further endorsed earlier decisions of the ECC, CCOIGCT, and CCLC, offered prayers for the relatives of cabinet members who passed away, and paid tribute to Major Adnan Aslam Shaheed, who embraced martyrdom during the recent Bannu operation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025