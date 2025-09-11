BML 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.64%)
BOP 18.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-5.14%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 101.32 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (6.01%)
DCL 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.88%)
DGKC 240.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.05%)
FCCL 58.99 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.96%)
FFL 18.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
GCIL 32.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.78%)
HUBC 197.39 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (0.96%)
KEL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.26%)
KOSM 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
LOTCHEM 25.48 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (10.02%)
MLCF 107.13 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.07%)
NBP 177.30 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (0.77%)
PAEL 54.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.94%)
PIAHCLA 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.06%)
PIBTL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.45%)
POWER 18.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.84%)
PPL 196.20 Increased By ▲ 3.62 (1.88%)
PREMA 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.99%)
PRL 32.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
PTC 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.07%)
SNGP 134.90 Increased By ▲ 3.41 (2.59%)
SSGC 44.60 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (5.56%)
TELE 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TPLP 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
TREET 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.86%)
TRG 62.35 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (6.42%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.29%)
BR100 16,170 Increased By 41.9 (0.26%)
BR30 49,834 Increased By 428.8 (0.87%)
KSE100 157,021 Increased By 457.3 (0.29%)
KSE30 48,080 Increased By 84.3 (0.18%)
Markets Print 2025-09-11

Bulls strengthen grip

Recorder Report Published 11 Sep, 2025 06:18am

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) closed on a bullish note on Wednesday, to settle at a new level amid active participation from investors across key sectors.

The index gained 457.27 points, or 0.29 percent, to close at 157,020.80 points compared with the previous day’s 156,563.53 points. Intraday, the benchmark touched a high of 157,479.42 points and a low of 156,079.53 points, reflecting heightened activity and sustained investor confidence in the market’s resilience.

On Wednesday, the BRIndex100 settled at 16,174.34 points, up 46.74 points or 0.29 percent from the previous close, with a total turnover of 880.33 million shares. Meanwhile, the BRIndex30 ended the session at 49,928.13 points, gaining 523.38 points or 1.06 percent, on a trading volume of 578.16 million shares.

A tussle between bulls and bears was witnessed in the early hours of today’s trading session, with the index swinging. Topline analysts further noted that investor confidence remained buoyant, with market heavyweights attracting robust flows and reinforcing the bullish undertone.

Key contributors to the rally included EFERT, PPL, BAHL, LCI, and MARI, which collectively added 363 points to the index. On the flipside, ENGROH, UBL, HBL, FFC, and MEBL cumulatively dented performance by 316 points.

Market activity remained robust with overall volumes crossing the 996 million mark in the ready market, though slightly lower than the 1.06 billion shares traded a day earlier. The traded value in the ready market stood at Rs52.73 billion compared to Rs55.19 billion previously.

Market capitalization expanded significantly to Rs18.359 trillion from Rs18.294 trillion in the prior session, adding Rs65 billion in market, indicating a renewed wave of investor optimism.

In the ready market, WorldCall Telecom remained the volume leader with 75.54 million shares changing hands, closing at Rs1.56. Bank of Punjab followed closely with 72.46 million shares traded, ending marginally lower at Rs18.68. K-Electric attracted notable activity as well, with over 61.34 million shares traded, closing at Rs 5.60.

On the gainers’ side, Pakistan International Airlines Holding Company stole the spotlight with a remarkable increase of Rs1,009.50 to close at Rs 25,666.00. Rafhan Maize Products also posted impressive gains, rising by Rs 62.11 to settle at Rs9,577.11. Among the losers, Unilever Pakistan Foods faced sharp selling pressure, shedding Rs118.27 to close at Rs32,198.98, while Bhanero Textile Mills slipped by Rs 54.26 to Rs945.74.

The broader market breadth remained mixed, with 226 companies advancing, 227 declining, and 33 remaining unchanged out of 486 traded in the ready market.

The BR Automobile Assembler Index closed at 24,606.43 points, down 16.21 points or 0.07 percent, on a turnover of 8.79 million shares. The BR Cement Index settled at 13,380.99 points, slipping 7.98 points or 0.06 percent, with 46.67 million shares traded.

The BR Commercial Banks Index ended at 45,572.94, losing 89.26 points or 0.20 percent, on volumes of 117.13 million shares. In contrast, the BR Power Generation and Distribution Index advanced 126.04 points, or 0.49 percent, to close at 25,860.87 with a turnover of 74.29 million shares.

The BR Oil and Gas Index climbed 143.56 points, or 1.05 percent, to finish at 13,762.70 points as 119.30 million shares changed hands. Meanwhile, the BR Technology & Communication Index gained 32.49 points, or 0.96 percent, closing at 3,404.34 points with a hefty turnover of 223.85 million shares.

According to JS Global’s Mubashir Anis Naviwala, the market remained firmly under bullish control as strong momentum carried through the session, supported by broad-based investor participation. He noted that the index eventually closed in the green, cementing another historic milestone, while robust volumes reflected solid interest across multiple sectors.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX BRIndex100 BRIndex30 KSE100 index

