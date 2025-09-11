BML 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.64%)
Markets Print 2025-09-11

Activities at Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 11 Sep, 2025 06:18am

KARACHI: Shipping activity was report at the port where three ships, GFS Prime, Ron Hua Wan and Santosa scheduled to load/offload Container, Bitumen and Fertilizer, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal and Grain Terminal respectively on Tuesday 9th September, Meanwhile four more ships, Hansa Africa, Banglar Agrajatra, Nepta and Amir carrying Container, Palm oil and LPG are also arrived at outer anchorage on during last 24 hours.

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them five ships, Seqa Clipper, GFS Prime, Hellas Revenger, Alfios and IVS Windor are expected to sail on today.

There are 12 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, Amir Gas, Nepta, Kunlun, Alexendra Schulte and Hansa Africa & another ships, Koi carrying LPG, LNG, Coal and Container are expected to take berths at EVTL, SSGC, EETL, PQEPT and QICT respectively on September 10th, 2025.

