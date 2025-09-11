Markets Print 2025-09-11
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (September 10, 2025).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 282.13 282.80 AED 77.29 78.03
EURO 331.41 334.89 SAR 75.45 76.01
GBP 383.77 387.59 INTERBANK 281.65 281.75
JPY 1.89 1.94
=========================================================================
