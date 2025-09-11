BML 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.64%)
Markets Print 2025-09-11

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 11 Sep, 2025 06:18am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (September 10, 2025).

=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Ron Hua        Bitumen        Trans Marine    Sep 9th, 2025
                  Wan
MW-2              African        Cement         Bulk Shipping   Sep 9th, 2025
                  Arrow
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Ogba           Coal           Ocean          Sept 8th, 2025
                                                Service
PIBT              IVS Windsor    Coal           Ocean World    Sept 6th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PORT QASIM ELECTRIC POWER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PQEPT             Alfios         Coal           Alpine         Sept 8th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Hellas         Palm oil       Alpine         Sept 8th, 2025
                  Revenger
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              GFS Prime      Contanier      East Wind      Sept 9th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Sea Clipper    Mogas          Alpine         Sept 8th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Santosa-66     Fertilizer     Ocean Service  Sept 9th, 2025
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Sea Clipper       Mogas          Alpine                       Sept 10th, 2025
GFS Prime         Contanier      East Wind                               -do-
Hellas
Revenger          Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Alfios            Coal           Alpine                                  -do-
IVS Windsor       Coal           Ocean World                             -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Kunlun            LNG            GSA                          Sept 10th, 2025
Amir Gas          LPG            M International                         -do-
Nepta             LPG            Universal ship                          -do-
Alexander
Schulte           Coal           Alpine                                  -do-
Hansa Africa      Container      GAC                                     -do-
Giovanni Topic    Soya Bean      Ocean Service             Waiting for Berths
                  Seed
Etagas            Chemicals      Alpine                                  -do-
Nihat-M           Rice           East Wind                               -do-
Ionic Kibou       Soya Bean      Alpine                                  -do-
(Reanchored)      Seed
Saga              Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
EVA Diamond       Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Banglar
Agrajatra         Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Koi               Container      GAC                     September 10th, 2025
=============================================================================

