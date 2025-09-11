Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (September 10, 2025).

============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Ron Hua Bitumen Trans Marine Sep 9th, 2025 Wan MW-2 African Cement Bulk Shipping Sep 9th, 2025 Arrow ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Ogba Coal Ocean Sept 8th, 2025 Service PIBT IVS Windsor Coal Ocean World Sept 6th, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PORT QASIM ELECTRIC POWER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PQEPT Alfios Coal Alpine Sept 8th, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Hellas Palm oil Alpine Sept 8th, 2025 Revenger ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2nd Container Terminal ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT GFS Prime Contanier East Wind Sept 9th, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Sea Clipper Mogas Alpine Sept 8th, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Santosa-66 Fertilizer Ocean Service Sept 9th, 2025 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Sea Clipper Mogas Alpine Sept 10th, 2025 GFS Prime Contanier East Wind -do- Hellas Revenger Palm oil Alpine -do- Alfios Coal Alpine -do- IVS Windsor Coal Ocean World -do- ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Kunlun LNG GSA Sept 10th, 2025 Amir Gas LPG M International -do- Nepta LPG Universal ship -do- Alexander Schulte Coal Alpine -do- Hansa Africa Container GAC -do- Giovanni Topic Soya Bean Ocean Service Waiting for Berths Seed Etagas Chemicals Alpine -do- Nihat-M Rice East Wind -do- Ionic Kibou Soya Bean Alpine -do- (Reanchored) Seed Saga Palm oil Alpine -do- EVA Diamond Palm oil Alpine -do- Banglar Agrajatra Palm oil Alpine -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Koi Container GAC September 10th, 2025 =============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025