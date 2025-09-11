KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (September 10, 2025).
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Ron Hua Bitumen Trans Marine Sep 9th, 2025
Wan
MW-2 African Cement Bulk Shipping Sep 9th, 2025
Arrow
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Ogba Coal Ocean Sept 8th, 2025
Service
PIBT IVS Windsor Coal Ocean World Sept 6th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PORT QASIM ELECTRIC POWER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PQEPT Alfios Coal Alpine Sept 8th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Hellas Palm oil Alpine Sept 8th, 2025
Revenger
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT GFS Prime Contanier East Wind Sept 9th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Sea Clipper Mogas Alpine Sept 8th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Santosa-66 Fertilizer Ocean Service Sept 9th, 2025
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Sea Clipper Mogas Alpine Sept 10th, 2025
GFS Prime Contanier East Wind -do-
Hellas
Revenger Palm oil Alpine -do-
Alfios Coal Alpine -do-
IVS Windsor Coal Ocean World -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Kunlun LNG GSA Sept 10th, 2025
Amir Gas LPG M International -do-
Nepta LPG Universal ship -do-
Alexander
Schulte Coal Alpine -do-
Hansa Africa Container GAC -do-
Giovanni Topic Soya Bean Ocean Service Waiting for Berths
Seed
Etagas Chemicals Alpine -do-
Nihat-M Rice East Wind -do-
Ionic Kibou Soya Bean Alpine -do-
(Reanchored) Seed
Saga Palm oil Alpine -do-
EVA Diamond Palm oil Alpine -do-
Banglar
Agrajatra Palm oil Alpine -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Koi Container GAC September 10th, 2025
=============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments