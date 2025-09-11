KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (September 10, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 157,020.80 High: 157,479.42 Low: 156,079.53 Net Change: 457.27 Volume (000): 437,130 Value (000): 36,144,197 Makt Cap (000) 4,657,422,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 24,606.43 NET CH (-) 16.21 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,380.99 NET CH (-) 7.98 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 45,572.94 NET CH (-) 89.26 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 25,860.87 NET CH (+) 126.04 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,762.70 NET CH (+) 143.56 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,404.34 NET CH (+) 32.49 ------------------------------------ As on: 10-September-2025 ====================================

