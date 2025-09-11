Markets Print 2025-09-11
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (September 10, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 157,020.80
High: 157,479.42
Low: 156,079.53
Net Change: 457.27
Volume (000): 437,130
Value (000): 36,144,197
Makt Cap (000) 4,657,422,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 24,606.43
NET CH (-) 16.21
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,380.99
NET CH (-) 7.98
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 45,572.94
NET CH (-) 89.26
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 25,860.87
NET CH (+) 126.04
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,762.70
NET CH (+) 143.56
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,404.34
NET CH (+) 32.49
------------------------------------
As on: 10-September-2025
====================================
