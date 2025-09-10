India crush UAE by 9 wickets in Asia Cup clash

India thrashed the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by nine wickets in their Group A match of the Men’s T20 Asia Cup at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Chasing a modest 58-run target, India raced to victory in just 4.3 overs, with 93 balls to spare.

Opener Abhishek Sharma smashed 30 off 16 balls, hitting two fours and three sixes, while Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on 20 off nine. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav finished the game quickly with an unbeaten seven off two deliveries.

Earlier, the UAE were bundled out for just 57 in 13.1 overs after electing to bat. Alishan Sharafu (22) and skipper Muhammad Waseem (19) were the only batters to reach double figures.

Earlier, India’s bowlers ripped through the batting order, with Kuldeep Yadav starring in a four-wicket haul for seven runs in 2.1 overs.

Shivam Dube also impressed, picking up three wickets for just four runs, while Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel chipped in with a wicket apiece.

The emphatic win lifted India to the top of Group A with two points and a significant net run rate advantage.

The defending champions will now face Pakistan in a crucial Group A match on Sunday. The arch-rivals will face off for the first time in cricket since the military conflict in May.