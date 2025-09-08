BML 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
India favourites to defend geopolitically-charged Asia Cup

  • Pakistan will enter tournament high on confidence after winning a tri-series
Reuters Published September 8, 2025 Updated September 8, 2025 03:17pm
KL Rahul of India (left) checks the face of Salman Ali Agha of Pakistan after being hit by a ball during the Asia Cup Super Four match between India and Pakistan at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on September 11, 2023. Photo: AFP
KL Rahul of India (left) checks the face of Salman Ali Agha of Pakistan after being hit by a ball during the Asia Cup Super Four match between India and Pakistan at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on September 11, 2023. Photo: AFP

Reigning 20-overs world champions India look overwhelming favourites to retain their Asia Cup title with Suryakumar Yadav leading a crack squad that can sweep aside rivals and any geopolitical distraction in the tournament beginning on Tuesday.

The September 9-28 tournament had looked in limbo after four days of military conflict between tournament hosts India and neighbours Pakistan in May this year.

The eight-team competition was subsequently moved to the United Arab Emirates but the geopolitical undercurrents were palpable with several former India cricketers demanding a boycott of matches against Pakistan.

With New Delhi backing the Indian cricket board’s stance of playing Pakistan in multi-team events only, the Asian Cricket Council, which organises the Asia Cup, is confident its flagship tournament would prove a success.

First India-Pakistan match since conflict fires up Asia Cup

With an eye on the T20 World Cup next year, India gave an indication of how seriously they view the tournament when they picked pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

The 31-year-old is played sparingly to manage his all-format workload and India will hope to benefit from the wily seamer’s craft both in the powerplay and the death overs.

Test captain Shubman Gill has been recalled to reinforce a batting lineup teeming with serious power-hitters like Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma, currently the top-two T20 batters in official rankings, as well as skipper Suryakumar.

Arch-rivals Pakistan will enter the tournament low on experience but high on confidence after winning a tri-series, also involving Afghanistan and hosts UAE, on Sunday.

“We wanted to prepare in a way that helps us for the Asia Cup and we’ve done that,” Pakistan captain Salman Agha said.

“We’ve been doing really well since the Bangladesh home series. Finally, we’re in very good shape and fully prepared for the Asia Cup.”

Having ignored former captains Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan will need sustained contribution from their batters against tougher opposition.

Afghanistan lost to Pakistan in Sunday’s final in Sharjah but skipper Rashid Khan counts their familiarity with conditions as a major gain.

“It’s important for us to learn from these conditions ahead of the Asia Cup,” Rashid, who will lead Afghanistan’s spin-heavy attack, said.

“Over the last eight-nine months, we haven’t played much T20 cricket together and a series like this gives us positive energy.

“I think it’s going to be a great and exciting Asia Cup for us.”

Under Litton Das, a new-look Bangladesh will be itching to prove their mettle having lost the likes of stalwarts Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Tamim Iqbal to retirement.

Afghanistan play Hong Kong in the tournament opener in Abu Dhabi on September 9.

