BML 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
BOP 19.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.05%)
CNERGY 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CPHL 97.40 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (1.9%)
DCL 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.97%)
DGKC 240.64 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.22%)
FCCL 59.17 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.27%)
FFL 18.73 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.38%)
GCIL 32.33 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.19%)
HUBC 198.50 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (1.52%)
KEL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.61%)
KOSM 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
LOTCHEM 24.96 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (7.77%)
MLCF 107.60 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.5%)
NBP 177.57 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (0.92%)
PAEL 55.90 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.58%)
PIAHCLA 19.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
PIBTL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.22%)
POWER 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.79%)
PPL 197.56 Increased By ▲ 4.98 (2.59%)
PREMA 41.86 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.65%)
PRL 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.43%)
PTC 23.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.95%)
SNGP 138.15 Increased By ▲ 6.66 (5.07%)
SSGC 44.59 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (5.54%)
TELE 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.36%)
TPLP 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
TREET 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.39%)
TRG 62.40 Increased By ▲ 3.81 (6.5%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.29%)
BR100 16,221 Increased By 93.8 (0.58%)
BR30 50,157 Increased By 752.7 (1.52%)
KSE100 157,326 Increased By 762.1 (0.49%)
KSE30 48,207 Increased By 211.2 (0.44%)
Sep 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold firms on rate-cut bets, US inflation data in focus

  • Spot gold was up 0.5% at $3,644.54 per ounce
Reuters Published 10 Sep, 2025 12:17pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Gold prices rose on Wednesday, holding above the critical $3,600-per-ounce level, buoyed by expectations of a U.S. interest rate cut this month, while key inflation reports due this week were also on investors’ radar.

Spot gold was up 0.5% at $3,644.54 per ounce, as of 0652 GMT, after hitting a record high of $3,673.95 on Tuesday.

U.S. gold futures for December delivery were flat at $3,683.

“Sentiment is really bullish. There are several major factors driving gold prices right now. The primary is U.S. rate cut expectations,” Capital.com financial market analyst Kyle Rodda said.

“The near-term outlook depends a lot on this inflation data. If it comes out a bit spicy, then rate cuts could come out of the curve marginally and spark a pullback in what’s a technically overbought market.”

The U.S. producer price inflation data, due at 1230 GMT, and the consumer price inflation reading on Thursday will be closely watched for more cues on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate trajectory.

The U.S. economy likely created 911,000 fewer jobs in the 12 months through March than previously estimated, the government said on Tuesday, suggesting that job growth was already stalling before President Donald Trump’s aggressive tariffs on imports.

U.S. nonfarm payroll data released last week also pointed to weakening labor market conditions, and sealed the case for a rate cut at the Fed’s September policy meeting.

Markets are fully pricing in a 25-basis-point rate cut, while the likelihood of a larger 50-basis-point cut stands at around 6%, according to CME Group’s FedWatch Tool.

Gold prices have gained 38% so far this year, following a 27% jump in 2024, bolstered by soft dollar, strong central bank accumulation, dovish monetary settings and heightened global uncertainty.

Non-yielding gold typically performs well in a low-interest-rate environment. Elsewhere, spot silver rose 0.6% to $41.14 per ounce.

Platinum gained 1.1% to $1,383.90 and palladium was flat at $1,147.98.

Gold Spot gold bullion

Comments

200 characters

Gold firms on rate-cut bets, US inflation data in focus

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 gains nearly 500 points

Shanghai Electric terminates $1.77bn deal with K-Electric

Aurangzeb confident inflation will stay in check amid ongoing flood crisis

Floods ravage over 1.3mn acres of agricultural land in Punjab, says PBF

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Oil prices rise after Israeli attack on Qatar, Trump’s Russia tariff push

PM orders probe into tax dodgers

National Tariff Policy 2025-30 could hinder industrialisation in Pakistan, warns PRAC

US, India eye trade reset as Trump plans talks with Modi

Israel attacks Hamas leaders in Qatar, Trump says he’s ‘very unhappy’ about strike

Read more stories