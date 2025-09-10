BML 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.05%)
Mbappe on the spot as France beat Iceland 2-1 in World Cup qualifier

Reuters Published 10 Sep, 2025 01:35pm
PARIS: France striker Kylian Mbappe scored one goal and set up another as the hosts came from behind to claim a fortunate 2-1 win against Iceland on Tuesday, maintaining their perfect start in World Cup qualifying Group D.

The result left Didier Deschamps’s side top of the standings with six points from two games, three clear of Iceland. Ukraine and Azerbaijan have one point each after drawing 1-1 earlier on Tuesday.

Iceland’s Andri Lucas Gudjohnsen thought he had grabbed a dramatic equaliser two minutes from time when he bundled the ball over the line, but VAR cancelled out the goal after replays showed he had pulled Ibrahima Konate’s shirt.

Gudjohnsen had earlier punished a Michael Olise mistake to put Iceland ahead only for Mbappe to equalise with a penalty to level the score at the break, before laying on Bradley Barcola’s winner just past the hour mark.

France played the last 20 minutes with 10 men after Aurelien Tchouameni was sent off for a reckless challenge, but they held firm to extend a 32-year run in which only Spain have beaten them at home in a World Cup qualifier.

“It was tough during the whole game. We managed to score and that’s the main takeaway tonight,” said Barcola.

“After the break we sought to play faster to unsettle them. We’ve played our two main rivals in the group, it was important to win.“

Deschamps said captain Mbappe was “in a good headspace”.

“He puts in a lot of effort, offers solutions and is effective,” Deschamps said. “He’s a very good leader for the whole group.”

Missing Paris St Germain forwards Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue through injury, France fell behind in the 17th minute when Olise’s back pass was intercepted by Gudjohnsen, who poked the ball past Mike Maignan.

The hosts responded as Marcus Thuram and Manu Kone forced a superb double save from Elias Rafn Olafsson and Barcola volleyed narrowly over, before Thuram was tripped in the area and Mbappe buried the resulting penalty on the stroke of halftime.

Portugal edge Hungary 3-2 with late Cancelo goal

After the break, Olise rattled the crossbar before Mbappe led a swift counterattack and squared for Barcola to tap home in the 62nd minute.

Mbappe almost added a third but was denied by Olafsson, and although Gudjohnsen thought he had struck again at the death, the VAR review ensured France emerged with maximum points.

France next face Azerbaijan at home on Oct 10 and Iceland away three days later.

