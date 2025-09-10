BML 6.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 19.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.95%)
CNERGY 7.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 97.20 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (1.69%)
DCL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.9%)
DGKC 240.33 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.09%)
FCCL 59.30 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.49%)
FFL 18.68 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
GCIL 32.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.41%)
HUBC 198.60 Increased By ▲ 3.08 (1.58%)
KEL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.96%)
KOSM 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
LOTCHEM 24.92 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (7.6%)
MLCF 107.52 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.43%)
NBP 177.57 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (0.92%)
PAEL 55.85 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.49%)
PIAHCLA 19.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
PIBTL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.22%)
POWER 19.19 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.73%)
PPL 197.57 Increased By ▲ 4.99 (2.59%)
PREMA 41.88 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.7%)
PRL 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.43%)
PTC 23.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.95%)
SNGP 138.30 Increased By ▲ 6.81 (5.18%)
SSGC 44.51 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (5.35%)
TELE 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.99%)
TPLP 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
TREET 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.39%)
TRG 62.30 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (6.33%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.29%)
BR100 16,218 Increased By 90.5 (0.56%)
BR30 50,150 Increased By 745.7 (1.51%)
KSE100 157,314 Increased By 750.9 (0.48%)
KSE30 48,207 Increased By 211.1 (0.44%)
Sep 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Portugal edge Hungary 3-2 with late Cancelo goal

Reuters Published 10 Sep, 2025 01:32pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BUDAPEST: Portugal earned a 3-2 victory at Hungary in their World Cup qualifier on Tuesday, with Joao Cancelo scoring a late winner, two minutes after the hosts had equalised, to put them in control at the top of Group F with two away wins from two.

The visitors had come from behind to lead thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo’s penalty but almost let the three points slip when conceding late on before Cancelo’s goal rescued the win to add to their 5-0 success in Armenia on Saturday.

Hungary took the lead in the 21st minute when Barnabas Varga met Zsolt Nagy’s inch-perfect cross into the box with a header which went in off the upright, before Portugal drew level 15 minutes later through Bernardo Silva’s close-range effort.

Portugal went in front after Varga handballed a Ronaldo flick-on in the area, and the 40-year-old buried his spot kick into the bottom corner.

The goal took Ronaldo level with Guatemala’s Carlos Ruiz as the joint-top scorer in World Cup qualifiers on 39. He also extended his international record to 141 in 223 games.

Bolivia seal playoff spot with win over Brazil, Argentina stunned by Ecuador

Hungary, who drew 2-2 away to Ireland on Saturday, looked to have done the same in Budapest when Varga headed his second of the night six minutes from time but the hosts were unable to hold on.

Two minutes later, Cancelo struck a first-time shot from outside the area after a Bernardo Silva pass to leave Portugal top of the group standings on six points.

“It’s never easy once you fall behind, and we showed a lot of character, just like against Germany and Spain (in the Nations League) in June when we were losing but managed to come back,” said Silva.

“Today, once again against a tough team, we managed to come back. Even when they scored after 80-something minutes, we still managed to score the winner.”

Armenia, who beat Ireland 2-1 earlier on Tuesday, are second with three points, with Hungary and Ireland on one point.

Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal Hungary Joao Cancelo

Comments

200 characters

Portugal edge Hungary 3-2 with late Cancelo goal

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 gains nearly 500 points

Shanghai Electric terminates $1.77bn deal with K-Electric

Aurangzeb confident inflation will stay in check amid ongoing flood crisis

Floods ravage over 1.3mn acres of agricultural land in Punjab, says PBF

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Oil prices rise after Israeli attack on Qatar, Trump’s Russia tariff push

PM orders probe into tax dodgers

National Tariff Policy 2025-30 could hinder industrialisation in Pakistan, warns PRAC

US, India eye trade reset as Trump plans talks with Modi

Israel attacks Hamas leaders in Qatar, Trump says he’s ‘very unhappy’ about strike

Read more stories