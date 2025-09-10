BML 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
BOP 18.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.71%)
CNERGY 7.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 97.19 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.68%)
DCL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
DGKC 240.55 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.18%)
FCCL 59.25 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.4%)
FFL 18.71 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
GCIL 32.37 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.31%)
HUBC 196.90 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (0.71%)
KEL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.74%)
KOSM 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
LOTCHEM 24.75 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (6.87%)
MLCF 107.91 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.79%)
NBP 176.93 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.56%)
PAEL 56.03 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.81%)
PIAHCLA 19.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.22%)
POWER 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.05%)
PPL 197.99 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (2.81%)
PREMA 41.95 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.87%)
PRL 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.59%)
PTC 23.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.95%)
SNGP 138.60 Increased By ▲ 7.11 (5.41%)
SSGC 44.68 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (5.75%)
TELE 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.99%)
TPLP 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
TREET 25.42 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.76%)
TRG 62.00 Increased By ▲ 3.41 (5.82%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.29%)
BR100 16,220 Increased By 92.3 (0.57%)
BR30 50,147 Increased By 742.2 (1.5%)
KSE100 157,376 Increased By 812.2 (0.52%)
KSE30 48,226 Increased By 229.8 (0.48%)
Australia shares flat as banks offset lithium-led mining losses

  • The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.1% to 8,811.30
Reuters Published 10 Sep, 2025 11:54am

Australian shares were largely flat on Wednesday, as strong gains in banks countered losses in miners and gold stocks, triggered by weaker lithium miners due to easing supply concerns.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.1% to 8,811.30 by 0050 GMT.

The benchmark ended 0.5% lower on Tuesday. Heavyweight miners were the biggest drag on the index, with losses in lithium miners weighing on the sub-index.

Shares in domestic lithium companies slumped after a media report said that Chinese battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) was set to resume production at its key lithium mine in China.

Pilbara Minerals lost 15%, heading for its worst day since June 1, 2022, and was the top loser in the benchmark. Mineral Resources fell 8% to its lowest level since August 8.

The weak sentiment spilled over to the rest of the sector with BHP Group losing 1.3%. Gold miners lost 1.2% despite bullion prices hitting a record peak. Gold miner Evolution Mining shed 1.3%.

Commodity stocks continued to trade in the red with energy firms losing as much as 0.4% to hit its lowest level since July 17. Gas producer Santos declined 0.2%.

Bucking the trend, heavyweight banks snapped a two-day losing streak to gain 1.1%. The “Big Four” banks all rose between 1.2% and 1.4%.

Health stocks added as much as 0.3% while real estate stocks advanced 0.5%.

Technology stocks gained as much as 0.3%, on track to log its fifth consecutive session of gains.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% to 13,298.97 points as of 0050 GMT.

