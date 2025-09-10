BML 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
BOP 18.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-6.46%)
CNERGY 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
CPHL 97.40 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (1.9%)
DCL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.9%)
DGKC 239.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.38%)
FCCL 58.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.31%)
FFL 18.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.59%)
GCIL 32.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.41%)
HUBC 194.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-0.7%)
KEL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.09%)
KOSM 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
LOTCHEM 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.41%)
MLCF 106.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.51%)
NBP 176.65 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.4%)
PAEL 56.22 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.15%)
PIAHCLA 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
POWER 18.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.94%)
PPL 196.80 Increased By ▲ 4.22 (2.19%)
PREMA 41.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
PRL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.05%)
PTC 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
SNGP 136.50 Increased By ▲ 5.01 (3.81%)
SSGC 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.78%)
TELE 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.15%)
TREET 25.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.08%)
TRG 59.40 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.38%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.97%)
BR100 16,190 Increased By 62.5 (0.39%)
BR30 49,954 Increased By 549.6 (1.11%)
KSE100 157,003 Increased By 439.1 (0.28%)
KSE30 48,165 Increased By 169.3 (0.35%)
Palm falls for second session as rival edible oils weigh

  • The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 61 ringgit, or 1.36%, to 4,418 ringgit
Reuters Published 10 Sep, 2025 10:43am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures dropped for a second session on Wednesday, weighed down by weakness in Chicago and Dalian vegetable oils.

The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 61 ringgit, or 1.36%, to 4,418 ringgit ($1,049.16) a metric ton by the midday break.

Weakness in rival oilseeds during Asian hours resulted in lower opening of Bursa Malaysia’s CPO futures, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

Malaysia’s palm oil stocks at the end of August rose 4.18% from the previous month to 2.2 million metric tons, data from MPOB showed on Wednesday, in line with a Reuters survey.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract lost 1.21%, while its palm oil contract was down 1.48%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) shed 0.1%.

Palm oil tracks the price movements of rival edible oils as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may revisit its August 29 low of 4,377 ringgit per metric ton, as the downtrend from 4,614 ringgit may have resumed, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

