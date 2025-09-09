BML 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.21%)
BOP 19.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
CNERGY 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 95.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.65%)
DCL 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.64%)
DGKC 240.12 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.03%)
FCCL 58.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-2.16%)
FFL 18.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
GCIL 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.28%)
HUBC 195.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-0.67%)
KEL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.31%)
KOSM 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
LOTCHEM 23.16 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (6.19%)
MLCF 107.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-1.9%)
NBP 175.95 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (2.42%)
PAEL 55.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.64%)
PIAHCLA 19.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.31%)
POWER 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.51%)
PPL 192.58 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.09%)
PREMA 41.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.68%)
PRL 32.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.55%)
PTC 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.07%)
SNGP 131.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-1.27%)
SSGC 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.73%)
TELE 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.62%)
TPLP 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.76%)
TREET 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
TRG 58.59 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.95%)
WTL 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.29%)
BR100 16,148 Increased By 138.8 (0.87%)
BR30 49,466 Increased By 75.2 (0.15%)
KSE100 156,564 Increased By 476.2 (0.31%)
KSE30 47,996 Increased By 356.9 (0.75%)
Sep 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm falls as stronger ringgit weighs

Reuters Published 09 Sep, 2025 04:08pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures ended lower on Tuesday, weighed down by a strong ringgit, while market participants awaited cues on inventories and demand from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) data due the next day.

The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 7 ringgit, or 0.16%, to 4,481 ringgit ($1,066.40) a metric ton at closing.

Palm rises on stronger rival oils, crude

Malaysia’s palm oil inventories are forecast to rise for a sixth consecutive month in August, as production continues to outpace exports despite a recovery in demand, a Reuters survey showed.

“Today, CPO future is tracking moderate movement from Dalian palm oil and strong ringgit while waiting for tomorrow’s MPOB data for new leads,” a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract was unchanged, while its palm oil contract was up 0.51%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) gained 0.12%.

Palm oil tracks the price movements of rival edible oils as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices gained on Tuesday after OPEC+ decided to increase production by less than what market participants had anticipated, while concerns over tighter supply due to potential new sanctions on Russia continued to lend support.

Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

The ringgit palm’s currency of trade, strengthened 0.31% against the dollar, making the commodity more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

Palm oil may test resistance at 4,506 ringgit per metric ton, with a good chance of breaking above it and rising toward 4,568 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Palm Oil palm oil export palm oil prices Palm oil price Palm oil market

Comments

200 characters

Palm falls as stronger ringgit weighs

Stocks surge, KSE-100 settles at new high

Pakistani rupee registers 23rd consecutive gain against US dollar

PMD warns of urban flooding as moderate to heavy rains lash Karachi

Amnesty says Pakistan authorities spying on millions through phone-tapping, firewall

Pakistan, Kazakhstan reaffirm resolve to enhance regional connectivity, economic ties

Gold prices in Pakistan hit record Rs388,100

Boycotts dent Coca-Cola sales in Pakistan, Turkiye: report

Aurangzeb briefed on Acumen’s $90mn climate-focused agriculture fund for Pakistan

Pakistan offers ports to Kazakhstan for regional trade

Usman Shinwari hangs up his boots in international cricket

Read more stories