Senate panel discusses DRAP amendment bill

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination met under the chairmanship of Senator Amir Waliuddin Chishti and discussed the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill, 2025, introduced by Senator Dr Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur.

Dr Zarqa highlighted that medicine prices are continuously rising, making them unaffordable for the common people, particularly in the aftermath of the devastating floods. She emphasised the urgent need for measures to ensure access to affordable medicines.

The officials from the Ministry informed the committee that certain medicines are imported, which contributes to their high cost. The Committee also noted alarming prevalence of counterfeit medicines being sold in the market at high prices. The Chairman Committee directed the Ministry to submit a detailed report on medicine pricing in the next meeting.

The Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination informed the committee that an online portal has been launched to streamline regulatory procedures regarding import of medical devices. He stated that following its launch, applicants no longer need to visit the DRAP office, and 180 cases have already been processed through the portal.

Senator Danesh Kumar highlighted the alarming trend of an increasing number of pregnancies being delivered through C-sections, terming it unfair to women. He also pointed out that many doctors were prescribing excessive medicines to patients to secure commissions in the form of benefits, including trips and incentives.

Senator Irfan-ul-Haque Siddiqui endorsed the concern and termed it a very serious issue. He recommended that details be obtained from doctors regarding the number of C-sections performed during their service. The Chairman Committee directed the Ministry to collect and submit comprehensive data from federal and provincial hospitals on the number of C-sections performed, for review in the next meeting.

The Committee considered the concern raised by Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi regarding the schedule of the MDCAT examination. Afridi emphasised that due to the devastating floods in several parts of the country, it would be extremely difficult for students from affected and underprivileged areas to appear in the test. He urged that the examination be delayed to provide equal opportunity for all candidates, particularly those belonging to poor and flood-hit families.

The Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination informed the Committee that a meeting with the test-conducting body is scheduled for Wednesday (today) to review the matter. He assured that all aspects will be taken into account and the Committee will be apprised of the final decision accordingly.

Senator Fawzia Arshad expressed concern over the rising number of dengue cases in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and stressed the need for immediate preventive measures, by spraying, to control the spread of the disease. Senator Rubina urged that special measures be taken to address the medical needs of flood-affected communities.

Fawzia Arshad informed the Committee that she had raised two queries with PMDC, but no response was received so far. She further questioned the closure of the PMDC portal and urged that the portal be reopened to facilitate students and ensure transparency in procedures.

Senator Masoor Ahsan and Fawzia Arshad asked for follow-up on the previous recommendations from the earlier meeting.

The meeting was attended by Senator Syed Masroor Ahsan, Irfan-ul-Haque Siddiqui, Fawzia Arshad, Senator Rubina Khalid, Dilawar Khan, Sarmad Ali, Dr Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur, Danesh Kumar, Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Syed Mustafa Kamal and other officials from the ministry.

