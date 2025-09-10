BML 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.21%)
BOP 19.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
CNERGY 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 95.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.65%)
DCL 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.64%)
DGKC 240.12 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.03%)
FCCL 58.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-2.16%)
FFL 18.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
GCIL 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.28%)
HUBC 195.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-0.67%)
KEL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.31%)
KOSM 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
LOTCHEM 23.16 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (6.19%)
MLCF 107.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-1.9%)
NBP 175.95 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (2.42%)
PAEL 55.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.64%)
PIAHCLA 19.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.31%)
POWER 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.51%)
PPL 192.58 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.09%)
PREMA 41.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.68%)
PRL 32.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.55%)
PTC 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.07%)
SNGP 131.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-1.27%)
SSGC 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.73%)
TELE 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.62%)
TPLP 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.76%)
TREET 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
TRG 58.59 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.95%)
WTL 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.29%)
BR100 16,148 Increased By 138.8 (0.87%)
BR30 49,466 Increased By 75.2 (0.15%)
KSE100 156,564 Increased By 476.2 (0.31%)
KSE30 47,996 Increased By 356.9 (0.75%)
Sep 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-10

Capital markets: SECP wing deliberates on boosting ESG disclosure practices

Sohail Sarfraz Published 10 Sep, 2025 05:52am

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan’s Sustainable Finance Advisory Group for Capital Markets deliberated on strengthening Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) disclosure practices, enhancing cooperation to onboard companies onto the SECP’s ESG Sustain Portal.

The SECP Tuesday convened the inaugural meeting of the Sustainable Finance Advisory Group for Capital Markets.

The Advisory Group deliberated on strengthening ESG disclosure practices, enhancing cooperation to onboard companies onto the SECP’s ESG Sustain Portal, and advancing capacity-building initiatives to help firms align their reporting with international sustainability standards. Members also expressed support for the forthcoming Women EquiSmart Policy, which aims to embed gender-smart reforms across the SECP’s regulated sectors.

The session was convened by Mussarat Jabeen, Executive Director of the SECP, and attended by members of the Group, including Farrukh H. Sabzwari, CEO of the Pakistan Stock Exchange; Mr. Saifullah, President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan; Assad Hameed Khan, Head of ACCA Pakistan; Shauzab Ali, representative from the Asian Development Bank (ADB); Naz Khan, representative from the International Finance Corporation (IFC); Fareeha Ummar, representative from UN Women; and Nazish Shekha, representative from the Pakistan Business Council.

The Convener outlined the purpose and expectations of the Advisory Group while emphasizing the importance of setting clear and achievable targets.

The members affirmed their respective institutions' role in the sustainability reforms , highlighting their partnership with the SECP over the last three years, and appreciated the formation of a unified Advisory Forum as a timely step to drive the agenda forward.

Members also underscored the critical importance of sustained collaboration and accelerating capacity-building to fast-track the adoption of international sustainability reporting standards, with their phased application scheduled to begin from July 2025.

Going forward, the Group emphasized the urgency of tackling the root causes of existing gaps, establishing clear KPIs to measure the progress of the group, and ensuring continued engagement with all key stakeholders.

Further, the Group committed to facilitating active partnerships to support the Women EquiSmart Policy action plan, which is aimed at mainstreaming gender-smart reforms across the SECP’s regulated sectors.

The Advisory Group will serve as a high-level platform for continuous dialogue, meeting quarterly to review progress and co-develop solutions for advancing sustainable business practices in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SECP ESG capital markets SECP ESG Sustain Portal

Comments

200 characters

Capital markets: SECP wing deliberates on boosting ESG disclosure practices

PM orders probe into tax dodgers

Action plan inked: Pakistan, Kazakhstan to engage in diverse fields

Forty life-saving medicines have returned to production, market in Pakistan, says PPMA chairman

FED not a tax, rules FBR

Rs9trn jump in govt debt stocks in FY25: SBP

Yamaha ends production of motorcycles

PPP supports new dams: Bilawal

Sindh faces grim prospect of human misery

July FCA: Nepra approves Rs24.5bn refund for consumers

PSDP: Rs155.56bn authorised in Jul-Aug

Read more stories