Consumer protection framework: SBP seeks public input

Recorder Report Published 10 Sep, 2025 05:52am

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has called for public consultation on draft Business Conduct and Fair Treatment of Consumers Regulatory Framework.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), in its continuous efforts to strengthen consumer protection and ensure the Fair Treatment of Consumers (FTC), has released the draft regulatory framework titled “Business Conduct and Fair Treatment of Consumers Regulatory Framework (BC&FRF).”

The draft framework outlines proposed principles and rule based instructions aimed at promoting responsible business conduct, accountability, and fairness within the financial sector. It is designed to ensure that customers are treated with respect, fairness, and transparency in all their interactions with financial institutions operating in Pakistan.

The SBP believes that public consultation is a cornerstone of the regulatory process, ensuring that the voices of consumers are taken into account in finalizing the framework.

The draft framework has been uploaded on SBP’s official website for public consultation. The consultation period will remain open until September 30th, 2025. The feedback may be submitted via email at [email protected] using the feedback form available on SBP website.

The SBP said that it encourages the general public to share their valuable feedback on the draft BC&FRF.

