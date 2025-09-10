PTI's political career comes to an end: Rana Sanaullah

LAHORE: Adviser to Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan said on Tuesday that political career of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has come to an end and the people have recognized their true faces.

Talking to newsmen here on Tuesday after being elected as Senator from Punjab, Rana said the PTI promoted a culture of abuse and that the current behaviour of its workers is deeply regrettable. He said there can be no dialogue with those groups whose members have no political character. He emphasized the government firmly believes in the rule of law.

The PML-N senior leader claimed that several PTI members wanted to vote for him in the Senate by-election, prompting the party’s boycott of the polls. About10 to 12 PTI members had secretly contacted him showing their willingness to vote for him, he claimed

He said he thanked them but encouraged them to vote according to their party line.

He emphasised that PTI’s decision to abstain from the election reflects the party’s usual approach and political culture, describing it as intolerant and confrontational, rooted in the party founder Imran Khan’s leadership.

Rana Sanaullah criticised PTI’s political practices, saying the party trained workers to insult opponents and raise provocative slogans. He further claimed that during PTI’s tenure in government, they avoided dialogue with the opposition even during national crises, such as cross-border tensions with India.

He added that the current government, led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, is striving to maintain dialogue and justice, engaging with opposition members in parliamentary discussions.

The PML-N leader alleged that some individuals loyal to Imran Khan aim to disrupt Pakistan’s political and institutional stability. “They are not political actors; their goal is sedition and chaos,” he said, stressing the need for a stable and responsible political culture in the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025