No shortage of wheat or flour in Punjab: Azma

Recorder Report Published September 10, 2025 Updated September 10, 2025 06:56am

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Bokhari has said that Chief Minister Punjab has issued clear instructions that not even a single grain of wheat will be wasted.

Expressing strong displeasure over wheat losses in Khanewal, the Chief Minister has suspended the DG Food and other concerned officers. She stated that there is no shortage of wheat or flour in the province.

“Flour mill owners have been given a three-day deadline to register their stocks, otherwise strict legal action will be taken,” Azma said, adding: “The Punjab government will not allow people to be crushed under the burden of expensive flour, and there will be no compromise on the price of roti.”

Azma Bokhari further said that the Chief Minister has met with flour mill owners and delivered a clear message that profiteering will not be tolerated. The government does not stop anyone from earning profits, but it will not allow looting of the public’s pockets, she said, adding: “The official price of sugar will be strictly enforced, and the same will apply to flour prices.”

On this occasion, she strongly condemned the incident of violence against journalist Tayyab Baloch, saying that restrictions on freedom of expression will not be tolerated. “When we call them a “Fasad Party”, they feel offended. Yet, blaming others is their routine. It cannot be that only what they like is considered correct.”

The Information Minister recalled that in the past, cases of terrorism were registered against political workers, but today the same workers have the right to vote.

