PSDP: Rs155.56bn authorised in Jul-Aug

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives has authorised Rs.155.56 billion— around 15.6 percent of the annual Rs one trillion budgeted allocation— for federal development projects under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) during the first two months (July-August) of the current fiscal year 2025- 26, while actual expenditures stood at Rs5.31 billion.

According to the Ministry of Finance’s notification, the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives authorised 15 percent funds for the first quarter, 20 percent for the second quarter, 25 percent for the third quarter, and 40 percent for the fourth quarter under the PSDP.

According to the data available on the website of the Ministry of Planning, the ministry authorised Rs 107.98 billion (15.8 percent) for development projects of various federal ministries, divisions, and other departments against Rs 682.79 billion, including Rs 102 billion foreign loan budgeted allocation for the financial year 2025-26.

A total of Rs 4.65 billion has been expended so far on the development projects being executed by various federal ministries, divisions, and departments.

The ministry authorised Rs 47.58 billion (15 percent) out of Rs 317.21 billion budgeted allocations for the National Highways Authority (NHA) and power sector (NTDC/ PEPCO) for development projects, but a total of Rs 657.5 million has been utilised so far on the development projects.

A total of Rs34 billion (15 percent) has been authorised of Rs.226.98 billion allocated for the development projects of the NHA, while no amount has been spent so far. A total of Rs13.5 billion (15 percent) has been authorised out of Rs90.23 billion for the power sector (NTDC/ PEPCO), while Rs.657.5 million has been utilised during July and August 2025.

According to the data, a total of Rs 39.94 billion has been authorised out of Rs253.23 billion for development projects of Provinces and Special Areas, and Rs. 20 billion has been authorised out of Rs133.42 billion allocated ions for projects of Water Recourses Division.

A total of Rs 10.56 billion has been authorised out of Rs 70.388 billion budgeted allocations for development projects for the Cabinet Division, Rs 165.81 million for Board of Investment, Rs 417.56 million for the Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Division, Rs 2.79 billion for the Federal Education and Professional Training Division, Rs. 1.733 billion for Defence Division, Rs. 127.74 million for Finance Division, Rs 2.434 billion for Information Technology and Telecom Division, and Rs 3.36 billion for Railway Division during financial year 2025-26.

The ministry also authorised Rs 8.04 billion for development projects for the Higher Education Commission (HEC) out of Rs 39.5 billion, and Rs 638 million has been authorised for the development projects of the National Food Security and Research Division.

