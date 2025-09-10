Japan rubber futures drop on weak auto demand in China

SINGAPORE: Rubber futures across major Asian exchanges fell on Tuesday, pressured by sluggish auto sales in China, the world’s largest consumer for natural rubber, and a firmer yen.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for February delivery ended daytime trade down 3.9 yen, or 1.2 percent, at 320.4 yen (USD2.18) per kg.

The rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) for January delivery dipped 305 yuan, or 1.88 percent, to 15,940 yuan (USD2,237.22) per metric ton.

The most active October butadiene rubber contract on the SHFE fell 335 yuan, or 2.79 percent, to 11,690 yuan per metric ton.