Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (September 09, 2025).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 282.25 282.90 AED 77.21 77.85
EURO 332.44 335.59 SAR 75.40 75.98
GBP 383.90 387.25 INTERBANK 281.65 281.75
JPY 1.89 1.95
=========================================================================
