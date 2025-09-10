KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (September 09, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 156,563.53 High: 157,088.81 Low: 155,044.26 Net Change: 476.22 Volume (000): 480,306 Value (000): 41,294,510 Makt Cap (000) 4,645,239,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 24,622.64 NET CH (-) 88.29 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,388.97 NET CH (-) 49.79 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 45,662.20 NET CH (+) 228.61 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 25,734.83 NET CH (-) 117.44 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,619.14 NET CH (+) 74.97 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,371.85 NET CH (-) 13.75 ------------------------------------ As on: 09-September-2025 ====================================

