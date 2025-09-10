BML 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.21%)
BOP 19.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
CNERGY 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 95.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.65%)
DCL 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.64%)
DGKC 240.12 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.03%)
FCCL 58.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-2.16%)
FFL 18.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
GCIL 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.28%)
HUBC 195.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-0.67%)
KEL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.31%)
KOSM 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
LOTCHEM 23.16 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (6.19%)
MLCF 107.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-1.9%)
NBP 175.95 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (2.42%)
PAEL 55.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.64%)
PIAHCLA 19.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.31%)
POWER 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.51%)
PPL 192.58 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.09%)
PREMA 41.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.68%)
PRL 32.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.55%)
PTC 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.07%)
SNGP 131.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-1.27%)
SSGC 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.73%)
TELE 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.62%)
TPLP 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.76%)
TREET 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
TRG 58.59 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.95%)
WTL 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.29%)
BR100 16,148 Increased By 138.8 (0.87%)
BR30 49,466 Increased By 75.2 (0.15%)
KSE100 156,564 Increased By 476.2 (0.31%)
KSE30 47,996 Increased By 356.9 (0.75%)
Sep 10, 2025
Markets Print 2025-09-10

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (September 09, 2025). ==================================== ...
Recorder Report Published 10 Sep, 2025 05:52am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (September 09, 2025).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                156,563.53
High:                     157,088.81
Low:                      155,044.26
Net Change:                   476.22
Volume (000):                480,306
Value (000):              41,294,510
Makt Cap (000)         4,645,239,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 24,622.64
NET CH                     (-) 88.29
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 13,388.97
NET CH                     (-) 49.79
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 45,662.20
NET CH                    (+) 228.61
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 25,734.83
NET CH                    (-) 117.44
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 13,619.14
NET CH                     (+) 74.97
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,371.85
NET CH                     (-) 13.75
------------------------------------
As on:             09-September-2025
====================================

