BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (September 09, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 156,563.53
High: 157,088.81
Low: 155,044.26
Net Change: 476.22
Volume (000): 480,306
Value (000): 41,294,510
Makt Cap (000) 4,645,239,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 24,622.64
NET CH (-) 88.29
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,388.97
NET CH (-) 49.79
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 45,662.20
NET CH (+) 228.61
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 25,734.83
NET CH (-) 117.44
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,619.14
NET CH (+) 74.97
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,371.85
NET CH (-) 13.75
------------------------------------
As on: 09-September-2025
====================================
