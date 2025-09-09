BML 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.21%)
BOP 19.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
CNERGY 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 95.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.65%)
DCL 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.64%)
DGKC 240.12 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.03%)
FCCL 58.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-2.16%)
FFL 18.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
GCIL 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.28%)
HUBC 195.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-0.67%)
KEL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.31%)
KOSM 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
LOTCHEM 23.16 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (6.19%)
MLCF 107.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-1.9%)
NBP 175.95 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (2.42%)
PAEL 55.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.64%)
PIAHCLA 19.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.31%)
POWER 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.51%)
PPL 192.58 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.09%)
PREMA 41.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.68%)
PRL 32.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.55%)
PTC 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.07%)
SNGP 131.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-1.27%)
SSGC 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.73%)
TELE 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.62%)
TPLP 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.76%)
TREET 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
TRG 58.59 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.95%)
WTL 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.29%)
BR100 16,148 Increased By 138.8 (0.87%)
BR30 49,466 Increased By 75.2 (0.15%)
KSE100 156,564 Increased By 476.2 (0.31%)
KSE30 47,996 Increased By 356.9 (0.75%)
Sep 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

US delegation explores investment prospects in Pakistan’s ports

BR Web Desk Published September 9, 2025 Updated September 9, 2025 07:18pm

A United States delegation on Tuesday was briefed on Pakistan’s port infrastructure and investment opportunities during a meeting with the Ministry of Maritime Affairs.

Federal Secretary Syed Zafar Ali Shah informed the delegation that Karachi Port, which handles 54 percent of the country’s trade, has an annual capacity of 125 million tons, the ministry said in a statement.

The port operates three private container terminals, one private bulk terminal, three liquid cargo berths, and 13 dry cargo berths. It recently improved its global ranking to 61st among 405 container ports and handled Pakistan’s largest vessel measuring 400 meters.

Pakistan, US sign $500mn MoU to boost cooperation in critical minerals

At Port Qasim, officials highlighted ongoing projects including dredging of navigation channels, dualization of a 26-kilometer access road, development of effluent treatment plants, and an alternate route for cargo movement.

Planned projects comprise a coastal economic zone, two LNG terminals on a build-operate-transfer basis, multipurpose cargo terminals, an integrated container terminal, and a second oil terminal with storage facilities.

The delegation was also briefed on Gwadar Port’s infrastructure projects, special economic zones, and tourism potential.

According to the ministry, the US side expressed interest in LNG terminals, bulk cargo handling, and investment prospects across all three ports, terming Pakistan’s maritime sector strategically significant for trade and economic growth.

LNG Port Qasim Pakistani ports Maritime Affairs

Comments

200 characters

US delegation explores investment prospects in Pakistan’s ports

Pakistan condemns Israeli airstrike in Doha, reaffirms solidarity with Qatar, Palestine

KSE-100 Index hits fresh peak as bulls dominate

Pakistani rupee registers 23rd consecutive gain against US dollar

PMD warns of urban flooding as moderate to heavy rains lash Karachi

Yamaha shuts down motorcycle production in Pakistan

Pakistan, World Bank discuss strengthening water security, flood resilience

PML-N’s Rana Sanaullah elected as senator

Amnesty says Pakistan authorities spying on millions through phone-tapping, firewall

Pakistan, Kazakhstan reaffirm resolve to enhance regional connectivity, economic ties

Read more stories