US delegation explores investment prospects in Pakistan’s ports

A United States delegation on Tuesday was briefed on Pakistan’s port infrastructure and investment opportunities during a meeting with the Ministry of Maritime Affairs.

Federal Secretary Syed Zafar Ali Shah informed the delegation that Karachi Port, which handles 54 percent of the country’s trade, has an annual capacity of 125 million tons, the ministry said in a statement.

The port operates three private container terminals, one private bulk terminal, three liquid cargo berths, and 13 dry cargo berths. It recently improved its global ranking to 61st among 405 container ports and handled Pakistan’s largest vessel measuring 400 meters.

Pakistan, US sign $500mn MoU to boost cooperation in critical minerals

At Port Qasim, officials highlighted ongoing projects including dredging of navigation channels, dualization of a 26-kilometer access road, development of effluent treatment plants, and an alternate route for cargo movement.

Planned projects comprise a coastal economic zone, two LNG terminals on a build-operate-transfer basis, multipurpose cargo terminals, an integrated container terminal, and a second oil terminal with storage facilities.

The delegation was also briefed on Gwadar Port’s infrastructure projects, special economic zones, and tourism potential.

According to the ministry, the US side expressed interest in LNG terminals, bulk cargo handling, and investment prospects across all three ports, terming Pakistan’s maritime sector strategically significant for trade and economic growth.