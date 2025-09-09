PMD warns of urban flooding as moderate to heavy rains lash Karachi

Rains that started early morning continued to batter various parts of Karachi throughout the day on Tuesday, amid the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast for heavy rains in the port city until next day.

Areas which received showers include Saddar, Gurumandir, Lasbela, Golimar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar North Karachi, and Nazimabad. Light rainfall also turned the weather pleasant in Sharea Faisal, Defence, Qayyumabad, Malir, Landhi, Quaidabad, Keamari and Korangi.

The PMD has issued an alert for heavy rains today and tomorrow, warning that the system passing near Karachi could bring more than 100mm of rainfall. The department also cautioned of the risk of urban flooding in the city.

“Yesterday’s deep depression has weakened into depression and lying over central Sindh. It will continue to move nearly west/southwest-ward and gradually further weaken into well marked low pressure area during next 12 hours. Due to this system strong monsoon currents are continually penetrating in the province,” said the Met Office.

Under influence of this weather system, the PMD said, widespread thundershower with strong gusty winds along with scattered heavy to very heavy and isolated exceptional heavy falls are expected in Karachi division and various districts in Sindh, including Dadu, Jamshoro, Tharparker, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Sanghar and Shaheed Benazirabad.

Torrential rains may cause urban flooding, water logging in low lying areas of these cities, it added.

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab in a statement said all major roads of the city were clear so far and the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) staff was present on ground. “I am currently in Gulistan e Johar going towards Safoora where we had received complaints and clearance work is being undertaken. I would urge my Karachiites to avoid unnecessary movement,” he said.

He also requested citizens to avoid unnecessary travel so that vehicular traffic could be smoothly plied.

Meanwhile, citizens in different areas have complained of unannounced power cuts and accumulation of stagnant water on roads and streets, creating traffic jam.

Torrential rains drench Hyderabad, Thatta

In Hyderabad, intermittent showers continued late into the night, submerging many localities. Power supply was disrupted in several areas. The deputy commissioner of Hyderabad announced that all public and private educational institutions will remain closed today.

In Thatta, heavy downpours disrupted the drainage system, inundating low-lying areas. Flood victims already struggling under the open sky are now facing worsening hardships due to the persistent rains.