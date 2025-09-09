BML 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
BOP 19.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
CPHL 96.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
DCL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (7.49%)
DGKC 237.67 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.11%)
FCCL 59.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.11%)
FFL 18.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
GCIL 31.86 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.92%)
HUBC 196.84 Increased By ▲ 10.77 (5.79%)
KEL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.24%)
KOSM 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.59%)
LOTCHEM 21.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.4%)
MLCF 109.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.18%)
NBP 171.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.11%)
PAEL 57.09 Increased By ▲ 3.83 (7.19%)
PIAHCLA 19.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.13%)
POWER 19.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.79%)
PPL 190.51 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (2.02%)
PREMA 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.05%)
PRL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.77%)
PTC 24.41 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.56%)
SNGP 133.18 Increased By ▲ 11.69 (9.62%)
SSGC 42.56 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (4.34%)
TELE 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
TPLP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
TREET 24.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.7%)
TRG 58.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-2.4%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 16,009 Increased By 193 (1.22%)
BR30 49,391 Increased By 1107.1 (2.29%)
KSE100 156,087 Increased By 1810.1 (1.17%)
KSE30 47,639 Increased By 576 (1.22%)
Sep 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-09

Low-lying areas: Rains across Lahore cause significant flooding

Recorder Report Published September 9, 2025 Updated September 9, 2025 07:03am

LAHORE: Torrential rains across the provincial capital disrupted the city’s routine activities as well as caused significant flooding in low-lying areas, markets on Monday.

The rain commenced in the afternoon and lasted for over three hours. As per the Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) Lahore, the city received on average 71.2mm of rain. Pani Wala Talab witnessed the heaviest downpour where 113mm of rain was recorded followed by 97mm at Iqbal Town, 96.5mm at Laxmi Chowk, 95mm at Farrukhabad, 83.5mm at Samanabad, 79mm at Shattar Town, 77.5mm at Head Office Gulberg, 73.5mm at Chowk Na Khuda, 67mm at Qurtaba Chowk, 66.5mm at Upper Mall, 66.5mm at Johar Town, 65mm on Jail Road, 64.5mm at Gulshan Ravi, 58.5mm at Shadipura 40.5mm at Tajpura, 35mm at Airport, and 32.5mm at Mughalpura.

The heavy rain inundated different localities, including Icchara, Monzang, Shadman, Gulberg, Muslim Town, Garden Town, Johar Town, Qaddafi Stadium, Township, Badami Bagh, Abid Market, Nisbat Road, Harbanspura, Gawalmandi, Garhi Shahu, Shah Jamal, Tajpura, Laxmi Chowk, McLeod Road, Chauburji, Islampura, Sandha, Krishannagar Bazar, Shadbagh, Railway Station, Missri Shah, Waseempura, Mughalpura, Do Muriah Pul, Queen’s Road and Cooper Road, Baber Market, Outfall Road, Shahdara and Anarkali.

Concerns were rising among traders, as rainwater entered the basements of markets and plazas, and commercial activities came to a standstill due to power outages. Anarkali Bazaar, the Paper Market, and Circular Road turned into ponds, with water accumulating from Urdu Bazaar and Data Darbar to the Plastic Grain Market on Circular Road.

Traders faced challenges due to water pooling in the old fish market and its surrounding areas. The rain has also led to flooding in Hall Road Market and Osama Centre Chowk.

The downpour also exposed the efficiency of the local government, as the citizens of Lahore struggled to cope with the urban flooding, especially in the low-lying areas, while all major roads of the city were inundated and thus causing major traffic jams. Heavy rainfall also disrupted Lahore city’s electricity transmission system, causing widespread power outages.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Lahore rains heavy rainfall torrential rains floods in Punjab lahore heavy rain

Comments

200 characters

Low-lying areas: Rains across Lahore cause significant flooding

Farmers’ bodies demand Pakistan govt announce ‘revival package’

FY24 tax credits cost kitty Rs78.6bn

Oil rises on modest OPEC+ output hike decision, Russia supply woe

KE proposes amendments to IGCEP 2025-35

Development report launched: Current data signals expansion in economic activity: Ahsan

July-August home remittances up 7pc to USD6.35bn YoY

5G spectrum auction: Pakistan’s telecom operators and GSMA present array of demands

Tax Expenditure Report 2025: Major beneficiary sectors of tax relief listed

Two hydropower projects: World Bank official, Wapda chief discuss financial aspects

Mining, recycling of key minerals: USSM inks MoU with FWO

Read more stories