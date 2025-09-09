Low-lying areas: Rains across Lahore cause significant flooding

LAHORE: Torrential rains across the provincial capital disrupted the city’s routine activities as well as caused significant flooding in low-lying areas, markets on Monday.

The rain commenced in the afternoon and lasted for over three hours. As per the Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) Lahore, the city received on average 71.2mm of rain. Pani Wala Talab witnessed the heaviest downpour where 113mm of rain was recorded followed by 97mm at Iqbal Town, 96.5mm at Laxmi Chowk, 95mm at Farrukhabad, 83.5mm at Samanabad, 79mm at Shattar Town, 77.5mm at Head Office Gulberg, 73.5mm at Chowk Na Khuda, 67mm at Qurtaba Chowk, 66.5mm at Upper Mall, 66.5mm at Johar Town, 65mm on Jail Road, 64.5mm at Gulshan Ravi, 58.5mm at Shadipura 40.5mm at Tajpura, 35mm at Airport, and 32.5mm at Mughalpura.

The heavy rain inundated different localities, including Icchara, Monzang, Shadman, Gulberg, Muslim Town, Garden Town, Johar Town, Qaddafi Stadium, Township, Badami Bagh, Abid Market, Nisbat Road, Harbanspura, Gawalmandi, Garhi Shahu, Shah Jamal, Tajpura, Laxmi Chowk, McLeod Road, Chauburji, Islampura, Sandha, Krishannagar Bazar, Shadbagh, Railway Station, Missri Shah, Waseempura, Mughalpura, Do Muriah Pul, Queen’s Road and Cooper Road, Baber Market, Outfall Road, Shahdara and Anarkali.

Concerns were rising among traders, as rainwater entered the basements of markets and plazas, and commercial activities came to a standstill due to power outages. Anarkali Bazaar, the Paper Market, and Circular Road turned into ponds, with water accumulating from Urdu Bazaar and Data Darbar to the Plastic Grain Market on Circular Road.

Traders faced challenges due to water pooling in the old fish market and its surrounding areas. The rain has also led to flooding in Hall Road Market and Osama Centre Chowk.

The downpour also exposed the efficiency of the local government, as the citizens of Lahore struggled to cope with the urban flooding, especially in the low-lying areas, while all major roads of the city were inundated and thus causing major traffic jams. Heavy rainfall also disrupted Lahore city’s electricity transmission system, causing widespread power outages.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025