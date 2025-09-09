Chenab, Ravi, Sutlej rivers: NDMA warns of sustained heavy inflows

ISLAMABAD: With major rivers in high flood and thousands already displaced, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed authorities to accelerate relief operations and ensure the timely evacuation of vulnerable populations amid growing concerns over the worsening flood situation.

The prime minister’s directives came following a detailed briefing by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), which warned of sustained heavy inflows in the Chenab, Ravi, and Sutlej rivers, raising the risk of further flooding in low-lying areas.

High flood levels were reported at Trimmu and Panjnad barrages, along with Head Balloki, Head Sidhnai, Ganda Singh Wala, Head Sulemanki, and Head Islam, according to NDMA officials.

‘Exceptionally high floods’ in Ravi, Sutlej, Chenab rivers expected

They said that the situation has already resulted in widespread displacement, inundation of agricultural land, and increased pressure on rescue operations.

Relief convoys are being dispatched to the affected regions, though officials noted that damaged infrastructure and impassable routes are hampering timely assistance. Rescue teams are working to reach remote areas where access remains limited, they added.

“Protecting lives is the state’s foremost responsibility,” the prime minister said during the meeting, directing NDMA to maintain close coordination with provincial governments and disaster response agencies.

He also called for enhanced monitoring of river flows and the establishment of early warning systems to facilitate timely evacuations.

Sharif emphasised the need to expedite the search for missing persons and to improve conditions in temporary shelters for those displaced.

Authorities warned that continued heavy inflows in the Chenab, Ravi, and Sutlej rivers could further aggravate the humanitarian situation in flood-prone districts of Punjab, including Jhang, Muzaffargarh, Kasur, Bahawalnagar, and Bahawalpur.

While emergency supplies – including food, water, and medical aid – are being mobilised, officials cautioned that logistical constraints may hinder relief efforts in some of these regions.

This year’s monsoon season has seen a spike in extreme weather events, renewing calls for improved disaster preparedness and long-term climate resilience planning. The federal government has pledged to allocate necessary resources to support ongoing rescue and rehabilitation efforts.

